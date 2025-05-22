James Gunn Gives Blunt Response to Criticism of His Superman Movie

Superman director James Gunn officially responded to criticism of his upcoming DC Studios blockbuster. From the beginning of James Gunn's DC Studios tenure, the filmmaker dealt with some backlash, most notably from devoted fans of Zack Snyder's SnyderVerse. Years later, those who praise Snyder and Henry Cavill's Man of Steel and condemn Gunn and David Corenswet's Superman are as vocal as ever, consistently hitting the director with backlash.

Even after announcing his DCU slate that included Superman, Creature Commandos, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, there was a cult of the fandom who worked to get "#FireJamesGunn" trending on Twitter (now X). But, clearly, those cries were unsuccessful as Snyder remains preoccupied with his movies while Gunn is pushing ahead with the DCU and Superman's imminent release.

Responding to one user on Threads, who pointed out that "people are so weird about Superman online," Gunn made it clear he has been more than aware of the backlash from certain fans, "Tell me about it."

Continuing on that thread, another follower suggested that these fans are simply the "loud minority of people." The DC Studios boss was in agreement, claiming the backlash is coming from "Very very much the minority."

The filmmaker pointed out shortly after joining DC that, before taking the job, he was very aware of a "certain minority of people online" who can be "uproarious and unkind, to say the least."

Another user noted how he is happy that Gunn has the social media experience he does and can handle "all the insanity the internet and public discourse has." He explained that this applies to any public figures and it is "really important to see things in context" and understand the "statistics and data:"

"I think that's true of anyone in the public eye. It's really important to see things in context, and have a basic understanding of statistics and data."

Interestingly, he was asked whether he would change any decisions he has made since becoming DC Studios co-CEO in November 2022. The Superman director told on Threads that he would "alter moves [he] made this morning," never mind his many decisions from the last two-and-a-half years.

"I'd alter moves I made this morning, my friend, much less over the past two years."

Fans will see what the true reactions to Superman and director James Gunn's work hold when the DC Studios blockbuster hits theaters on July 11.

The DCU reboot is bringing in a fresh cast to lead Superman, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, along with Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, and Anthony Carrigan.

Why James Gunn's Superman Doesn't Need to Worry About SnyderVerse Backlash

DC Studios

This isn't the first time that James Gunn has dealt with a frustrated minority, as his DC debut, The Suicide Squad, was review-bombed by enthusiastic Zack Snyder fans in 2021. The director responded to those bombarding his R-rated flick with bad reviews, saying that "stuff like this means nothing in the big picture."

While there continues to be a loud sect of the DC fandom crying "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" that seems unlikely to happen. DC Studios has a plan for years of content that is only just getting started and, beyond that, Snyder himself is busy with his own projects, such as his UFC collaboration Brawler.

As Gunn himself stated, these vocal keyboard warriors are "very very much the minority," and despite talk of a Superman boycott, the impact on the movie's box office performance ought to be minimal. That said, as superhero fatigue sets in at the box office, only time will tell how Superman holds up.

The DCU blockbuster is coming out against tough competition of Jurassic World: Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July, and the blue brand is already facing struggles after suffering five flops in a row.

Regardless, perhaps the DCU reboot and Gunn's involvement will give Superman a fighting chance. Between Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos, the filmmaker has yet to deliver a bad superhero project, so fans can only hope Superman is equally beloved.