James Gunn Teases Lois Lane Might Get Powers in the DCU (Yes, Really)

In a new interview, James Gunn teased that Lois Lane could get superpowers in the DCU. The DC Comics staple, played by Rachel Brosnahan in Gunn's new Superman reboot, has been known to get powers from time to time in the comics; however, that has never been seen on-screen. Instead, like in the new film, Lois often serves as the lead human character in the Man of Steel's on-screen adventures, being an enterprising journalist and the love interest of the franchise's titular Boy in Blue.

While oftentimes, Lois is relegated to a more boots-on-the-ground role in Superman films, Brosnahan's character broke new ground for the character on the silver screen, getting to indulge in some more out-there concepts like piloting Mister Terrific's (Edi Gathegi) spaceship-esque T-sphere ship.

Speaking to Wired, Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn discussed the possibility of Lois Lane getting powers in the DCU.

Warner Bros.

When asked if that is something that has crossed his mind when approaching crafting the new cinematic comic book universe, Gunn teased, "She has superpowers in the comics as we speak," and that every time he sees the character powered-up, he "[thinks] about it:

"Like right now in the comics, you can go see her. She has superpowers in the comics as we speak. I think about it every time I see her with powers."

Brosnahan herself is all over the idea of getting powered in the new DC on-screen franchise, commenting in the same interview that fans need to "Tell James you want to see a sequel where Lois Lane flies:"

"Yes, she does. Boy, does she! She becomes Superwoman for a day on her birthday in 'All-Star Superman,' and there’s other comics where she gets powers...Tell James you want to see a sequel where Lois Lane flies."

Over the years, Lois Lane has gotten powers several times, including in All-Star Superman (which Gunn's Superman movie takes much of its inspiration from). Lois is granted Superman-like powers for a day as a birthday present in that beloved comic book story before she reverts back to her human self.

Typically, when the character has gained powers, they have been fleeting. Lois Lane has sported a few different super-powered monikers throughout the character's history, including Superwoman and the multiversal Red Tornado (a government-created android with the mind of a deceased Lois on Earth 2).

Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide, introducing audiences to Gunn's new take on the world of DC Comics. The film stars Brosnahan as Lois Lane alongside David Corenswet as Superman, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Superman set the DCU in motion (after the animated Creature Commandos series), with titles like Peacemaker, Lanterns, and Supergirl on the way over the next year-and-change.

Will Lois Lane Get Powers in the DCU?

Even if James Gunn has been thinking about Lois Lane with powers in the DCU, that does not necessarily mean it will happen (at least not soon).

The franchise is so early that introducing something like that feels like it might be a step too far, even if Gunn's new interconnected universe is more comic-booky than anything we have seen before. However, there may be one way to make it work.

DC Comics

James Gunn has talked plenty about how Tom King's All-Star Superman significantly inspired his new Superman film. While he adapted plenty of elements from that story, he never tackled the giving Lois powers moment that happens about midway through.

In that book, Lois is granted powers for her birthday and becomes Superwoman for just a day.

With word already swirling that Superman 2 is happening, this could be a fun moment to bring over from All-Star Superman, continuing to pull things from the beloved Superman comic book run, even long after the first Superman film has come and gone.