DC Studios Releases Its First-Ever Lois Lane Poster (And It Looks Stunning)

The first Superman⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ movie poster featuring Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane has been revealed in anticipation of the movie's official release. Brosnahan's take on the iconic DC Comics journalist is set to make her big-screen debut in James Gunn's upcoming DCU kick-off film, playing opposite David Corenswet's Superman in what is sure to be a super-powered romance to remember. While Lois has popped up several times in trailers, the physical marketing for the movie has featured a significant lack of the iconic comic book character.

A new Superman poster has surfaced online, marking the first in the movie's promotional run to feature Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. Shared by the official Superman account on X, the poster puts the ace Daily Planet reporter in the spotlight.

DC

Lois is adorned in work attire, with her purple vest being reflective of the more vibrant color palette that James Gunn's Superman is striving for tonally. Given how big a part Lois is assumed to be in the film, this is just the first of many pieces of movie marketing to feature the character.

Another official poster from artist Mikhail Villarreal highlights both Lois and the Man of Steel. It features a stylized version of the movie's Superman and Lois characters drifting through the sky in each other's arms, all backdropped by the movie's central "S" logo.

Mikhail Villarreal

While not a direct translation of the floating Lois/Superman kiss that has been seen several times to this point in various trailers for the film, this particular piece of promotional art seemingly takes inspiration from that scene, showing off the evident chemistry between Corenswet and Brosnahan's characters in the upcoming film.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025, marking the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for an interconnected DC Universe. The 2025 reboot will be led by David Corenswet (who fans may recognize from Twisters and Hollywood) as the titular man in tights as he navigates the throes of being a god-powered alien living amongst humanity.

Joining Corenswet will be Rachel Brosnahan as the charismatic journalist Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as maniacal supergenius Lex Luthor, and many other A-list talents bringing this new vision of the DCU to life for the first time on the silver screen (read more about the Superman cast here).

Lois Is Going to Get Her Moment in the Sun

Warner Bros.

While these are the first Superman posters featuring Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, they will surely not be the last. James Gunn's DC reboot movie comes to theaters in two months, giving DC Studios plenty of time to spotlight Lois in preparation.

Thus far, the movie's physical marketing (e.g., posters, billboards, etc.) has been very Superman-forward, focusing on David Corenswet's new take on the Man of Steel and little else.

Putting Superman at the front of this marketing train makes sense. He is the titular star of the film, after all, and will be the very foundation upon which James Gunn and co. build the DCU.

However, Lois is a key part of this movie's equation and will need her moment in the sun as well before the movie hits the big screen. According to the movie's trailers, the relationship between Clark and Lois is significant in Superman's sprawling plot.

This was most recently shown in the movie's first official trailer, which opened with an extended scene between the two, showing off their dynamic as Lois "interviewed" Clark as Superman for the first time.

Given the prominent role Lois seems to be getting in the upcoming film, one can assume she will get a poster of her own sooner rather than later, perhaps popping up alongside David Corenswet's Boy in Blue, much like she did in this first poster featuring the character.