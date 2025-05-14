Superman 2025: Here’s Why Lois Knowing Clark’s Secret Changes Everything

Lois Lane already knows Clark Kent's Superman secret going into the 2025 reboot directed by James Gunn, and the implications may be huge. The Daily Planet lovebirds will be played in Superman by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, taking over from their theatrical predecessors, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams. In most previous adaptations, fans have seen Lois find out Clark's superhero identity after some time together, but she seems to already know going into Superman.

This comes in direct contrast to previous adaptations such as Christopher Reeves' Superman franchise in which Lois didn't discover Clark's secret until the sequel. Meanwhile, in Man of Steel, Lois met Clark as her mysterious super-powered rescuer and knew of his origins even before he became Superman.

DC Studios has long been clear that Superman is not an origin story and seemingly takes place around a year into his career. Not just that, Clark Kent and Lois Lane have already been dating for "a couple months" in the movie, and, based on the trailers, she seems to know he is Superman from the get-go.

This appears to be of great importance in Superman as Clark agrees for Lois to interview him as his superhero self. At this time, Superman seems to be in hot water as he has come under "a lot of fire" for his actions that he insists "stopped a war" abroad, and Lois wasn't holding back with some hardball questioning.

While this change makes Lois and Clark's dynamic different from the first movies for other Supermen, it will also allow her to get more involved with the action. In the trailer, fans see the Daily Planet reporter in a shady location with Mr. Terrific, indicating she may tag along for some of the superhero antics.

DC recently announced a Superman prequel novel, Welcome to Metropolis, which will explore his early days in the fictional city as he balances his work at the Daily Planet with his secret identity as the Man of Steel. Perhaps this could show the inception of Lois and Clark's relationship and how she uncovers his secret.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are the stars of Superman as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively, and will make their on-screen debut when the DCU reboot hits theaters on July 11, 2025 from director James Gunn.

What Will Lois Lane Do in James Gunn's Superman?

Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane is expected to be the co-lead of Superman, meaning her role will go far deeper than just Clark Kent's love interest. While they ought to have plenty of romance and perhaps she will offer him some guidance, it's easy to see her getting more involved in taking down Lex Luthor.

As Lex is something of a public figure as the wealthy, genius owner of LuthorCorp with a secret villain side, Lois may find herself using her journalistic prowess to help expose whatever evil scheme he may be behind in Superman.

It's unclear why she would end up with Mr. Terrific in a shady location that likely has ties to Lex, but it may be something of a rescue mission. If Superman were to be imprisoned by Lex Luthor, she could turn to the Justice Gang (a new superhero team created for the 2025 movie) for help in rescuing him.