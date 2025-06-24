Superman 2025 Confirms 8 Main Cast Members With New Poster

A new poster confirmed the eight main cast members for James Gunn's new Superman movie. The DC Studios film comes to theaters in a matter of weeks, bringing to life Gunn's renewed vision for the on-screen DC universe (aka the DCU). It will also introduce audiences to a new set of characters with new actors playing them, including David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

In its latest poster, fans got a taste of who Superman will primarily focus on. The new piece of promotional art focuses on David Corenswet's Superman (of course), along with seven other characters assumed to take the brunt of the spotlight in the kick-off film to James Gunn and Peter Safran's long-awaited DCU.

The new piece of marketing, spotted by fans online, harkens back to a simpler time in movie posters. It features a large piece of art as the centerpiece with small, almost VHS cover-esque headshot art splayed along the bottom.

Directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, Superman follows David Corenswet's titular Man of Steel several years into his superhero journey. Corenswet (best known for his work on Hollywood and Twisters) is joined by big names like Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and Wendell Pierce in the film's cast, as Gunn brings his new take on the DC universe.

The new super-powered blockbuster soars into theaters on Friday, July 11, coming as the first half of a comic book movie battle for the ages, with Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps set to debut two weeks later.

Every Superman Main Character According to Its New Poster

Superman - David Corenswet

Leading Superman is, of course, well... Superman. The titular Kryptonian is played by Pearl star David Corenswet. When the film picks up, Superman has been working as Earth's mighty protector for over three years while spending his days as the human reporter Clark Kent at the venerable Daily Planet newspaper.

Lois Lane - Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane joins Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman at the top of Superman's billing. Brosnahan's Lois Lane is the no-nonsense star reporter at the Daily Planet, reporting on all the super-powered happenings of Earth. However, she has a secret of her own; she is in a relationship with the superhero of all superheroes: the Man of Steel himself.

Lex Luthor - Nicholas Hoult

Of course, Lex Luthor (brought to life by X-Men: First Class actor Nicholas Hoult) is considered one of Superman's biggest and best cast members. He is the movie's main villain after all. The bald-headed supergenius takes issue with Superman's emergence in the new DC reboot, plotting to put an end to all Metahumans.

Guy Gardner - Nathan Fillion

Superman is not the only Metahuman at work in the new DC Studios film. Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) brings the DCU's first-ever Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, to life. Guy is the self-crooked leader of the Justice Gang, known for his cock of the walk personality, awful bowl cut, and energy construct-manifesting super powers.

Mister Terrific - Edi Gathegi

While Guy Gardner thinks he is the Justice Gang's leader, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific may actually fall into that role. Mister Terrific is a big-brained tech genius who uses his intelligence to develop a series of robotic orbs he weilds in battle known as the T-Spheres.

Hawkgirl - Isabela Merced

The last of Superman's three Justice Gang heroes is Isabela Merced's high-flying Hawkgirl. Hawkgirl's origin story is tragic, being the reincarnated soul of an alien warrior. Even though she is now very much human, she retains all the memories of her past life. So she takes up arms and becomes the winged hero Hawkgirl.

Jimmy Olsen - Skyler Gisondo

Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen is another valued member of the Daily Planet staff. The character is known as a bit of an office clown, but that does not make him any worse at his job. He works as the newspaper's young photographer who often gets involved in Clark and Lois' adventures.

The Engineer - María Gabriela de Faría

The last main cast member on this new retro-style poster is The Engineer (played by María Gabriela de Faría). One of the movie's secondary villains, The Engineer is a Metahuman who happens to be working in cahoots with the evil Lex Luthor. She also sported a body covered in nanotech that can transform into anything she can will into existence.