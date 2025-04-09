2025 Superman Movie Confirms Lois & Clark Have Been Dating for Longer Than Suspected

Superman and Lois Lane are already dating in the upcoming 2025 Superman movie, and fans now know how long they will have been together.

Along with the expected round of Justice League-based action, Superman will kick off James Gunn's new DCU behind the story of David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. While forgoing Superman's origins, the movie will take fans back to these two character's roots at the Daily Planet and beyond.

One of the most notable parts of Clark and Lois' journey is their inevitable romance, which was teased several times in Superman's first trailer.

Superman & Lois Lane's Relationship Status in 2025 Superman Movie

Speaking with Fandango, Superman director/writer James Gunn and star Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) addressed where Lois and Clark Kent stand as a romantic couple.

Brosnahan confirmed that the two have "been together for a couple months" at the start of the movie, working out whether their relationship is temporary or permanent. While they both have "a common set of values," they're learning how to balance their views with each other in everyday life:

"They're at that pivotal point in the relationship where they've been together for a couple months, and they're doing that thing where they’re like, 'Was this a really fun fling, or is this something that could be forever?'…She's not so sure at this point. They have, obviously, a common set of values, they both believe in relentless pursuit of truth and justice, but they go about it in totally opposite ways, they have completely different worldviews. He's someone who’s really radically present and always looking to do the next right thing, but that can mean that, sometimes, he doesn't think about the implications of said next right thing, on the other right things that need to be done. And she's somebody who prides herself on being 10 steps ahead of everyone at any given moment. She doesn't trust anyone or anything right away, and he thinks that everyone and everything is beautiful."

Gunn added that the story "comes down to basic philosophical differences" when describing how they look at the world. While he feels that "the sanctity of life is of the utmost importance" at all costs, she is much more "utilitarian," wanting to "do the most good for the most people" at all costs:

"It comes down to basic philosophical differences. He believes that the sanctity of life is of the utmost importance no matter what, you do not let anyone die ever. She is a utilitarian, she believes that you want to do the most good for the most people no matter how you do that, and she can see that that’s not always the case, and those are just two different philosophical, ethical structures, and that causes problems in their actual, practical relationship."

Brosnahan chimed back in, saying she sees Clark and Lois as being "magnetically drawn to each other" as their relationship "brings out the humanity in both of them:"

"Well, they’re also just magnetically drawn to each other, that’s the other thing. Love is something that nobody can explain, and she certainly can’t logic her way out of. Love and their relationship brings out the humanity in both of them, and that’s one of the reasons why this is one of the most enduring relationships of all time."

This comes shortly after DC Studios delivered brand-new footage from Superman at CinemaCon 2025, some of which featured the leading couple together.

How Will Clark & Lois' Relationship Drive Superman Forward?

Unquestionably, Superman's plot will be chock full of action, drama, and romance. Even with so many plot points already confirmed for this new DC movie, fans will be eager to see how Clark and Lois navigate their relationship through the ups and downs.

One big question will be whether Lois knows about Clark's secret identity, particularly considering he will still be early in his tenure as one of Earth's new heroes. It likely will not take long for her to figure that out either way, as she is classically known as one of DC's smartest characters.

Unfortunately, with Lex Luthor hellbent on taking out the Man of Steel, the new duo will have plenty of challenges to face as Superman figures out the kind of hero he needs to be.

With this being Corenswet and Brosnahan's first time playing these characters, Superman is sure to set the groundwork for what they will go through in their relationship. This should end up being one of the driving forces of the plot as a whole, even with Luthor and plenty of other major villains seeking to destroy them.

Superman will soar into theaters on July 11.