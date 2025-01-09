Superman 2025 Movie Set Photos Confirm 9 Major Plot Details Not Seen In the Trailer

When Superman was filming, a variety of photos were captured, spoiling key moments of the upcoming DC film.

In June 2024, James Gunn shifted Superman's filming to Cleveland, the original birthplace of Superman, where writer Jerry Siegel and illustrator Joe Shuster created the character in the early 1930s.

This location acted appropriately as the template for Metropolis, with sets displaying The Daily Planet and Clark Kent making his first appearance to fans.

Despite some revealing images rapidly spreading online, Gunn confirmed on Threads that the set photos did not spoil anything significant about the movie:

"I'd never shoot a big spoiler outside in the middle of the city."

9 Biggest Spoilers from 2025 Superman Set Photos

Superman Gets Arrested

In an exclusive video clip obtained by The Direct, Superman (David Corenswet) was spotted in June being aggressively arrested in front of Cleveland City Hall, transformed into Metropolis City Hall for the shoot.

The scene features Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. and what appears to be María Gabriela De Faría’s The Engineer, alongside another imposing figure likely to be Ultraman.

The arrest points to a potential conflict between Superman and the U.S. government or ARGUS, but it is also likely Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is somehow behind this.

This marks an interesting parallel to the militarized custody scene in Man of Steel (2013), setting the stage for a deeper exploration of Superman's dynamic with authority in Gunn's new vision for the DCU.

Introducing Ultraman

Among the first looks from the Superman set is the ominous presence of Ultraman (rumored), potentially to be the film's secret antagonist. In DC Comics lore, Ultraman is traditionally an alternate-reality version of Superman, hailing from the sinister Earth-3 as the leader of the Crime Syndicate.

However, leaks (and his recent trailer debut) suggest Gunn's adaptation will deviate from this origin, making Ultraman a clone of Superman created by Lex Luthor.

This twist would shift the narrative, introducing a personal and symbolic conflict where Superman battles a darker version of himself. The set photos further fuel speculation, showing Ultraman clad in black, standing with Rick Flag Sr. during Superman's arrest.

Fans are already theorizing about the character’s role in the story and how Lex Luthor's machinations will tie into this confrontation. If Ultraman indeed shares Superman's face, this dual role would challenge Corenswet to portray both the virtuous hero and his malevolent mirror image.

Maxwell Lord's Hidden Role

The LordTech logos seen on the hero suits in the Superman set photos hint at Maxwell Lord's potential involvement in funding and possibly manipulating these misguided superheroes.

Played by Sean Gunn in the new DCU, Lord's company appears to have provided the uniforms for Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), raising suspicions about his intentions.

The matching design of the suits suggests a calculated effort to homogenize the team, much like Lord's role in overseeing Justice League International in the comics.

This corporate influence could indicate that Lord is using the heroes for his own agenda, potentially pushing them toward morally questionable actions by the metahumans.

Lex Luthor Gets Into Action

Set photos of Hoult as Lex Luthor revealed the iconic villain sporting visible battle scars, indicating that he does not remain confined to scheming behind the scenes.

With his bald head marked by cuts and bruises, it Is clear that Luthor will face physical conflict in Superman. A similarly battered Luthor was shown briefly in the official Superman teaser trailer, teasing his hate towards Superman.

Whether injured in a direct confrontation with Superman or caught amidst the chaos of Metropolis, these images suggested a more action-oriented role for the character.

In the comics, the villain occasionally dons a war suit, also known as the LexCorp Battlesuit, an advanced piece of technology designed to combat Superman and level the playing field against Kryptonians.

The suit boasts superhuman strength, durability, and flight capabilities, allowing Luthor to challenge the Man of Steel hand-to-hand. Some iterations are also equipped with kryptonite-powered weapons, including energy blades, spikes, and projectiles, as well as red solar radiation generators to weaken Superman.

If 2025's Superman goes in this direction, it could provide a fresh take on the villain, blending his intellectual menace with moments of direct engagement in the film's unfolding battles.

Superman Spreads Hope

Superman spreading hope is beautifully encapsulated in one moment recorded from a distance on set where children quickly surround them, not paying any mind to the other heroes.

These scenes will hopefully capture the essence of Superman as a beacon of hope, embodying kindness, strength, and unwavering compassion.

It's interesting to see the plot narrative that translates on the big screen, as Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific keep walking as Supes is stopped by his mini fan club.

Superman Makes a Furry Friend

Superman's on-set interaction with a squirrel captured the attention of fans and sparked plenty of playful speculation.

Some believe the squirrel could be a nod to Green Lantern Ch’p, a member of the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps known for his small stature and unique charm. However, it is equally possible this furry co-star is simply a distressed animal Superman will save, showcasing his compassion for all living beings, big or small.

Setting Up The Authority

Set photos from Superman have provided a first look at María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, better known as the Engineer.

While the character was largely absent from the teaser trailer, the images show her in a sleek, black leather suit, taking on Superman inside of the baseball stadium alongside Ultraman.

The confrontation will likely show off the Engineer's unique abilities, rooted in nanotechnology that allows her to manipulate machinery. Her role in the films seems vital, potentially connecting Superman to Rick Flag Sr., Ultraman, and Lex Luthor.

The Man of Steel Takes Damage

Behind-the-scenes images of Corenswet's Superman suit (which has been met with controversy) reveal significant battle damage, hinting at the intense conflicts in Superman.

The suit appears scorched, scratched, and battered, which seems to align with Gunn's intention to showcase a more vulnerable Superman. Fans speculated this damage might set the stage for Superman to receive a new suit by the movie's conclusion, possibly symbolizing growth or renewal.

The battle-worn aesthetic also underscores Superman's commitment to enduring physical and emotional challenges for the greater good. With the House of El crest still shining through the wear, the suit remains a testament to the enduring power of hope, even in the face of destruction.

The DCU Crossovers Have Already Begun

Rick Flag Sr.'s appearance in the Superman set photos cements the interconnected nature of the new DC Universe under Gunn.

The character has already been introduced in Creature Commandos and is set to return in Peacemaker Season 2, showcasing his pivotal role in the evolving franchise. Gunn compared Flag Sr.'s presence to that of Nick Fury in the MCU, acting as a connective thread across multiple stories.

This integration highlights DC Studios' upcoming commitment to building a cohesive narrative where characters seamlessly transition between projects.

Superman soars onto the big screen on July 11, 2025.