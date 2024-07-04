Details spotted in new photos from the set of Superman align with a much-loved Justice League story arc from DC Comics.

The finish line for James Gunn’s Superman is near. The new feature film, starring David Corenswet as Krypton’s favorite son, is reportedly scheduled to wrap in July. As of writing, shooting is ongoing.

As such, set photos have popped up online since the movie has been filming in heavily trafficked outdoor locations.

What Do Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, & Green Lantern’s Suits Have in Common?

A brand-new look at the Cleveland, Ohio-based set of Superman (via @clevelanddotcom and @multiversedc) shows David Corenswet’s Clark Kent in full hero regalia alongside three other key supers - all who have teamed up alongside the Justice League in DC lore - featured in the 2025 film.

Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi’s Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, and Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced, are all present and accounted for in the photos.

The three superheroes are similarly decked out in colorful-looking super suits, but they have a uniform quality following specific design principles. What’s more, each costume is emblazoned with the LordTech logo.

LordTech is an in-universe company owned by shady businessman (and outright supervillain) Maxwell Lord. Lord was portrayed in the now-defunct DCEU continuity by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal but now has MCU star Sean Gunn taking the reigns.

Given the matching suits and the LordTech insignia, the prevailing theory among DC fans is that James Gunn is adapting elements of Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis’ run on Justice League International.

During that 1987 story arc, Maxwell Lord began sponsoring and overseeing Justice League International. Although Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific were not present on the original roster, Guy Gardner was a founding member of this team.

How does this relate to what James Gunn has repeatedly described as a Superman-centric plot for his movie? As one Redditor, SgtHennessey, hypothesized, the LordTech-sanctioned uniforms could play on the concept of “homogenized superhero teams” in the DCU.

DC Comics

The Reddit comment also points out how unlikely it is that Gunn would not have Gardner wear his uniquely recognizable Green Lantern suit (seen above) unless there was a good reason, citing the director’s love of flashy, comic-accurate costumes.

Furthermore, Hawkgirl also boasts a standout look, and Isabela Merced's suit doesn’t resemble the classic duds associated with the character.

DC Comics

So something fishy is going on with these super suits, and it doesn’t take much of a stretch to figure out that the sinister Maxwell Lord has something to do with it.

Perhaps this supposedly Lord-controlled team is going too far and taking actions that it shouldn’t be, and it looks like Superman's job is to stop them.

Additional Superman set photos show the LordTech logo on signage.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

