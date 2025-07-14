Superman included an interdimensional Imp during a significant part of the movie, which may or may not be this classic DC villain. James Gunn's Superman reboot introduced a plethora of villains that David Corenswet's titular Kryptonian needed to defeat to save Metropolis and the world, such as Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), the mysterious Ultraman, The Engineer, and a monstrous Kaiju. While these foes are confirmed in the movie's promotional drive, one minor villain in the background became the subject of fan theories online.

Ahead of the movie, Nathan Fillion (who portrayed Guy Gardner) confirmed the existence of an interdimensional Imp in the world of the DCU, and the Superman trailers even provided a brief glimpse of the fifth dimensional being in the background of Clark Kent and Lois Lane talking. Fillion's confirmation appeared to tease that the strange Superman villain in the movie could be none other than a classic DC foe.

After Lex Luthor and his allies invaded the Fortress of Solitude and took Krypto, a worried Superman tried to find the Super Dog but failed to do so. He went home, and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) was inside his apartment waiting to comfort him.

During their emotional conversation about the revelation of the full message of Kal-El's Kryptonian parents, the Justice Gang (Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific) was seen fighting off an interdimensional Imp in the background. Superman told Lois that the team had it handled and didn't need his help.

While this sequence justified the belief that not every fight requires Superman's help, some have theorized that the interdimensional Imp seen in the movie is actually Mister Mxyzptlk.

In DC Comics, Mister Mxyzptlk is a mischievous interdimensional Imp from the fifth dimension known for warping reality and using tricks to manipulate and ridicule Superman during their encounters. The character was first introduced in Superman #30 and created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

In live-action, the Arrowverse introduced its version of Mister Mxyzptlk in the Melissa Benoist-led Supergirl. The DC villain was portrayed on-screen by Peter Gadiot in Season 2 and Thomas Lennon in Seasons 5 and 6. Supergirl's version of the fifth-dimensional Imp, who started as a villain before being redeemed in the final two seasons of The CW series.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the interdimensional imp seen in Superman could be Bat-Mite. The character is another fifth-dimensional being with the same powers as Mister Mxyzptlk, but obsessed with Batman. Bat-Mite's motivation is not driven by villainy, but instead, his willingness to help the World's Greatest Detective during missions (only to mess it all up). Interestingly, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously teased bringing Bat-Mite into the DCU.

Superman premiered in theaters on July 11, 2025. The movie stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Skylar Gisondo.

Will Interdimensional Imps Play a Crucial Role in DCU's Future?

Superman established that the DCU is already a world filled with metahumans and otherworldly beings, and if given the chance, characters like Mister Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite could play a larger role in the franchise's future. It also aligned with the movie's comic book-inspired tone and playful sequences.

Whether Mister Mxyzptlk is a major or minor villain, a battle with Superman full of weird antics and pranks could be a visual treat if it were portrayed on screen. It would also fit with Superman's playful yet earnest charm, and the banter between the two would be hilarious and a must-see.

While a version of Bat Mite would certainly not fit the tone of someone like Batman, a peek inside the fifth dimension (aka the home base of these beings) could showcase the Batman-obsessed Imp in a cameo or a minor role.