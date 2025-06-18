DC Actor Just Hinted at Superman’s Strangest Villain Existing in James Gunn’s DCU

One of the main actors from DC Studios' Superman confirmed that an exceedingly strange villain from the comics exists in the new DCU. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is set to fully unveil the live-action side of his new universe with Superman's release this summer. After introducing more than a handful of wild characters in his past DC projects, that trend will continue.

Superman star Nathan Fillion teased new villains who already exist in the greater DCU. While Fillion's Green Lantern and the cast of Superman are set to face Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, one of DC's most iconic villains, Luthor stands as one of the more expected villains to take power in the DCU. Moving forward, things are only set to get crazier and weirder.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Fillion highlighted one of the movie's central themes, which focuses on "a Kryptonian who came to Earth" and lived amongst the planet's people. He then spoke on Gunn's take for the universe, asking the question of if the world was like that, teasing "giant monsters, alien beings, [and] interdimensional imps" existing:

"There's enough room in my heart for different ideas about the story of Superman, but they all have one thing in common: What if there was a Kryptonian who came to Earth and was here with us? James' take is: What if we lived in that world? It's giant monsters, alien beings, interdimensional imps. There's things happening that are reality for this world that we’re about to enter."

While this quote does not indicate a timeframe for arrival, Fillion seems to be teasing the existence of the classic DC villain known as Mr. Mxyzptlk. The no-voweled nuisance is presented as a trickster in DC Comics from the Fifth Dimension who possesses reality-warping powers, and he often uses those powers to annoy the daylights out of Superman and make his life difficult.

DC Studios is prepping for the release of Superman, written and directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, this movie will show Superman in his early days as a hero, kickstarting his rivalry with Lex Luthor while also fighting a horde of new antagonists. Superman will soar into theaters on Friday, July 11, 2025.

How Weird Will the DCU Get After Superman?

DC Comics

James Gunn has never been one to shy away from delivering weird and unusual characters in his comic book movies, as has already been proven in his time with both Marvel and DC. Creature Commandos already featured a bevy of wild heroes and antiheroes, and this is only expected to continue past Superman's debut.

Peacemaker Season 2 is already confirmed to take fans on a wild ride, as John Cena's antihero is lined up to meet a second version of himself after going through a portal. Given this is only the start of Gunn's work with the new DCU, having a reality-warping imp like Mr. Mxyzptlk in the fray should not come as much of a shock when the character debuts.

Currently, it is difficult to predict when this character will join the DCU, as he could realistically show up anywhere as a foil for Superman or any of the franchise's other heroes. However, considering Fillion's comments, characters like Mr. Mxyzptlk are not being held back from comic book movie fans who dive into this new universe.