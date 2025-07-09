Watch 5 Minutes of James Gunn’s Superman Now Online (Every Clip Released)

From a tension-filled scene between Lex Luthor and Superman to an adorable moment highlighting Krypto, DC Studios officially released six clips (almost five minutes worth of footage) from Superman to ramp up the anticipation level for the movie. The DCU is about to embrace a brand-new chapter on the big screen as it launches a new DC Universe spearheaded by David Corenswet's titular Man of Steel. Director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, alongside Corenswet and the rest of the cast, has been leading the promotional drive for Superman, making efforts such as personally answering questions on social media to a much-talked-about world tour capped off by the screening of the first 30 minutes of the movie to a lucky few.

Part of DC Studios' extensive marketing rollout involves releasing clips ahead of the movie's release on July 11, 2025. These clips give viewers a preview of what to expect from Corenswet's portrayal of Superman, Nicholas Hoult's sinister take on Lex Luthor, and the exciting inclusion of Krypto.

Superman tells the story of the titular Kryptonian as he protects Metropolis from otherworldly threats orchestrated by Lex Luthor. The movie stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced (read more about the cast of Superman here).

Every 2025 Superman Clip Explained

Superman Saves a Dog from the Kaiju

At some point in the movie, Superman encounters a Kaiju terrorizing Metropolis. The one-minute clip shows Superman stopping the Kaiju's huge feet from stepping on a dog, with the Kryptonian using his freeze breath (an ability that Henry Cavill's Superman only used once in Zack Snyder's DC movies) to keep the animal safe by pushing it out of the vicinity.

Fans have praised Superman's use of his freeze breath in this scenario because he managed to utilize his ability defensively to save a life.

Introducing the Fortress of Solitude's Superman Robots

Another hilarious 40-second clip from Superman shows a disappointed Superman after seeing Krypto's mess in the Fortress. The DC hero also calls out the Superman robots for not keeping an eye on Krypto while he's gone.

Superman Robot # 4 also describes Krypto as "unruly" before the super dog tries to follow Superman right before flying out of the Fortress. This clip teased that the dynamic between Superman and Krypto is far from perfect, which could hint that their closeness could further develop as the movie progresses.

The Daily Planet (with Clark & Lois)

This 50-second clip shows Clark Kent and Lois Lane inside the Daily Planet talking about the Hammer of Boravia (who is confirmed to be as strong as Superman) after the villain calls out and attacks Superman in Metropolis.

The scene also introduces Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, who appears to be not a fan of Superman (at first).

Lex Luthor & His Allies Invade the Fortress

The 30-second clip shows Lex Luthor, The Engineer, and Ultraman inside the Fortress of Solitude after seemingly eliminating the Superman robots.

The sequence dives deep into Lex's mind as he tries to find something in the fortress that would persuade the government to require "immediate action" against Superman, cementing the DC villain's hatred toward the Man of Steel.

Superman Confronts Lex Over Krypto

DC Studios released a 35-second clip of Superman confronting Lex Luthor at Luthorcorp after Krypto mysteriously disappears from the Fortress.

While an enraged Superman blames the villain for Krypto's disappearance, what makes this sequence interesting is that Lex is unfazed and calm during the whole confrontation.

A Tension-Filled Argument Between Clark & Lois

Another 30-second clip shows Lois Lane interviewing Clark Kent (as Superman) to discuss the growing hate toward the DC hero on social media.

This is the first glimpse at the strong and challenging dynamic between Clark and Lois as they navigate the challenges of Superman's dual life and the criticisms he faces daily.

What These Superman Clips Mean for the Titular Hero

DC Studios

These six clips from Superman provide an excellent overview of the world, the villains, and the titular hero himself.

Nicholas Hoult's incredible portrayal of Lex Luthor is brought to the forefront, cementing the iconic DC villain as a calm yet sinister threat to Superman (and potentially other heroes in this metahuman-infused world) in the movie and the wider DCU.

The vibrant world of Metropolis is also shown alongside the fun dynamic between Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Clark Kent inside the Daily Planet. It is also worth noting that Lois isn't afraid to call out Clark, which hints that there is already a strong foundation for their relationship.

While Superman might appear invincible on the outside, the five-minute footage shows that he is far from perfect. He can still get angry and make mistakes, but he is still trying his best to make the world a better place (amid the threats that consistently arrive).