James Gunn's DCU will include one villain who has been confirmed to be as strong as the Man of Steel himself, and the character will make their debut in Superman. Gunn's upcoming live-action film, which will be the first in the new DCU franchise, will include eight main villains, led by Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

The Hammer of Boravia, which will be a villain in Superman, was recently confirmed to be as strong as Superman. The villain's strength has been teased in some of the film's marketing, but a recent book finally confirmed that the two characters will be equal in terms of physical power.

In a new Step into Reading book that was a result of a partnership between DC Studios and Random House Children's Books, a passage revealed details about different characters from Superman. The book, which is officially titled SUPERMAN: Friends and Foes!, highlights both heroes and villains from the upcoming DCU film, providing official information about them.

The Hammer of Boravia's section (as shared by @DCPRIMETV via X) specifically stated that "the Hammer of Boravia is a villain who is as strong as Superman." However, the description didn't reveal the source of the character's powers, with them remaining a mystery:

"The source of his powers remains a mystery, but the Hammer of Boravia is a villain who is as strong as Superman!"

As seen in Superman's official trailer, the Hammer of Boravia will face off against the Man of Steel at some point in the film. According to the released footage, the Hammer of Boravia will also be able to fly and utilize heat vision.

In the trailer, the Hammer of Boravia's power was put on full display, as Superman seemingly had some trouble fighting him off.

The actor portraying the Hammer of Boravia has not been confirmed. Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.

The Hammer of Boravia's Description Adds Fuel to One Superman Theory and Disproves Another

The official description for the Hammer of Boravia gives fans a sneak peek into the character's powers. However, it also indicates that a major theory about the character could be true, while another popular theory likely won't happen.

Official merchandise for Superman teased that the Hammer of Boravia could actually be another one of the movie's villains inside a suit. Specifically, when a Funko Pop! for the Hammer of Boravia was revealed, its box had the same number as Ultraman's Funko Pop! (both were numbered 583), indicating that the Hammer of Boravia and Ultraman are the same.

To further this theory, the Ultraman Funko Pop! also has a Chase sticker on it, which is only reserved for Funkos that are alternate versions of other Funkos.

Since the Hammer of Boravia's description in the Superman Step into Reading book reveals that the Hammer of Boravia is as strong as Superman, that only adds fuel to the theory that the Hammer is Ultraman. In the source material, Ultraman is a direct counterpart to Superman, so that would explain why the Hammer's strength is identical to Superman's.

While the description seen in the book makes it more likely that the Hammer of Boravia is Ultraman, it also disproves another popular theory about the character.

Some fans have stated that the Hammer of Boravia could be Milly Alcock's Supergirl. The Hammer has some of Supergirl's features, and it has been confirmed that Alcock will make her debut in Superman.

However, the Hammer of Boravia's description seemingly confirms that the character will not be Supergirl, as it refers to the Hammer as a male.

It is possible that the Hammer of Boravia could still be another character that is not Ultraman or Supergirl, but fans will not know for sure until the movie is released. However, it seems more likely than ever that Ultraman will be revealed to be the Hammer of Boravia.