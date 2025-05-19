Superman 2025 Reveals First Look at Movie’s 8th Villain

A new Superman (2025) toy revealed the eighth major villain set to appear in James Gunn's upcoming DC Studios epic. While big names like Lex Luthor and The Engineer will put their stamp on the 2025 comic book film, Gunn has made it clear that there will be room for even more characters from the Man of Steel's rogues' gallery in his first DCU movie.

A new toy listing revealed that the mysterious Yeti would be the eighth villain in Superman. While most will know the white-furred beast from real-world mythology, the Yeti has a history in DC Comics, having been seen fighting heroes like Black Adam in various comic book stories over the years.

Superman Homepage

The Yeti reveal came via a Superman tie-in toy set spotted by Superman Homepage, featuring a figurine of the hulking metahuman. The set, called the "Fortress of Solitude Battle Set," includes posable plastic figurines of David Corenswet's Man of Steel, the adorable Krypto the Super-Dog, and the Yeti.

Superman Homepage

These characters can be posed and played with on the included Fortress of Solitude gate and additional fortress pieces, giving fans their own Kryptonian home base hidden in the Arctic Circle.

Superman Homepage

The Yeti is the eighth villain revealed for Superman, joining the likes of Lex Luthor and the Hammer of Boravia as a significant threat that David Corenswet's titular Kryptonian will have to contend with.

Hammer of Boravia Lex Luthor Ultraman The Engineer White Alien Kaiju LexCorp

Superman is the latest comic book blockbuster from Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Coming from Gunn's newly minted DC Studios and Warner Bros., the movie will mark the first Superman film since 2013's Man of Steel and the official kick-off of the new DCU.

Twisters star David Corenswet takes the baton from previous Superman actor Henry Cavill, bringing to life the Man of Steel alongside other big names bringing to life several DC Comics staples like Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Who Is The Yeti in Superman?

DC Comics

While the Yeti's arrival in Superman may seem pretty innocuous, this character could actually be yet another DC Comics staple making its way into James Gunn's DCU. Yes, the Yeti is a mythological figure from the real world, but it also has a history in DC lore.

Yeti (aka Hu Wei) is a reserve member of the Great Ten in the post-Crisis DC comics universe. The metahuman joins the group of government-sponsored Chinese superhumans that has come to blows with the Justice League several times.

Hu Wei is a Chinese superhuman who can transform into the lumbering Yeti, which gives him superhuman strength and an enhanced ability to withstand the cold. In the comics, the character was killed by Black Adam during the World War III comic book event.

The monster's inclusion in Superman could simply be a fun wink and a nod to the real-life Yeti, being one of the many threats the Man of Steel has had to take on in the time before the movie takes place.

However, it could also be a DC Easter egg, meaning Hu Wei exists in the DCU, and Superman has already taken him on in the heat of super-powered battle.

Given that the character seems to be associated with the Fortress of Solitude in the film (or at least with this tie-in toy set), the Yeti could be kept there as a prisoner by David Corenswet's Boy in Blue, only to be freed during Lex Luthor's siege on the Fortress, which fans have assumed will happen in the film.