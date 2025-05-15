Superman 2025 Photo Reveals First Look at Lex Luthor’s Warsuit

Fans got a sneak peek at Lex Luthor's new warsuit for the upcoming Superman (2025) movie. Nicholas Hoult's take on the iconic DC Comics villain is set to take on David Corwenswet's Clark Kent/Superman in the new James Gunn film, as he bristles with the fact that the Man of Steel can work without any supervision across the globe.

A piece of movie merchandise seemingly revealed a first look at Lex Luthor's warsuit in James Gunn's Superman. The iconic piece of battle armor has been seen time and time again across DC lore, used as a piece of tech that the maniacal supergenius can employ to even the playing field with some of his more super-powered foes.

The new photo surfaced as a part of a new listing on Target, showing off a new toy set being released in collaboration with the upcoming film.

The set, named "Luthorcorp Lab," features plastic figurines for David Corenswet's Superman, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorphomo; however, it notably also includes a toy version of Nicholas Hoult's Superman villain suited up in his iconic battle armor.

Hoult's Lex warsuit looks similar to various iterations of the outfit seen over the years, being an emerald green suit of metallic armor with purple accents strewn throughout.

So far, fans have yet to see Hoult's character wearing the green-and-purple outfit; however, there have been teases of the iconic armor making an appearance with some of Lex's guards wearing a similar-looking get-up in marketing material for the film.

The movie tie-in toy set also includes a figure for Krypto the Super-Dog and a mysterious green baby.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025, as the first film in DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. The movie stars David Corenswet as the iconic boy in blue as he takes on several comic book villains, including Nicholas Hoult's supergenius Lex Luthor.

Luthor's specific evil plot in the film has not yet been revealed, but he will have his handful, as Superman is not the only hero in the upcoming blockbuster. No, the Man of Steel will be joined by the likes of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific as other heroes working in this new super-powered universe.

What To Make of Lex Luthor's 2025 Superman Warsuit

Lex Luthor's warsuit has become a staple of DC Comics stories over the years, making its appearance in Superman unsurprising.

Of course, there is the chance that this particular get-up will only be used in toy sets like this, but then again, why even mention the notorious battle armor if you are not going to use it on the big screen?

The armor itself will look somewhat familiar to longtime Superman fans. While slightly more streamlined than some of the bulkier takes on the warsuit, it usually comes down to a green metal suit with smaller purple accents.

If Lex Luthor is the primary villain of Superman (like he is assumed to be), he will need some help to take on the Kryptonian hero head-to-head.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Lex-Superman relationship is that the beloved DC villain cannot physically take on the Man of Steel head-to-head without assistance. Instead, the sinister supergenius needs to use his keen intellect to try to knock Supes down a couple of pegs.

This usually results in Lex either recruiting someone strong enough to go blow for blow with Superman or giving himself a super-powered upgrade to do it himself. More often than not, Lex's attempts to bring himself up to Superman's power level see him rocking the warsuit armor in some form.

The Iron Man-esque suit gives the typically very human character superhero-like capabilities, such as super strength and extreme durability, as well as (oftentimes) the power to create a near-impenetrable forcefield around the suit.

If Hoult's version of Lex hopes for some sort of third-act battle with David Corenswet's titular man in tights in Superman, he will surely need the warsuit to have a fighting chance.