James Gunn’s DCU Unveils First Look at Green Lantern’s Powers

The official trailer for James Gunn's Superman revealed a first look at Green Lantern's powers in the DCU. While Gunn's David Corwenswet-led DC movie reboot will focus primarily on its titular Man of Steel, it will include several other iconic superheroes, including Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion).

As a part of James Gunn's new Superman trailer, fans saw the debut of the DCU's Green Lantern powers, specifically how Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will utilize them in the film. The upcoming superhero epic will be just the first appearance by Fillion's comic book heroes, as he is also set to pop up elsewhere in the franchise down the line, including Peacemaker Season 2 later this year.

Warner Bros.

The new trailer featured several looks at Fillion's hot-headed Green Lantern character. The most prominent of these sneak peeks saw the ring-wielding hero using his Lantern powers to flip some military vehicles on a dusty battlefield with a giant energy construct hand.

This use of the Green Lantern ring marks the first time fans have seen what the character's powers will look like in the new DC movie and TV franchise, looking fairly comic-accurate on-screen.

Warner Bros.

That is not the only time fans seemingly see the character use his powers in the trailer, either.

The new piece of movie marketing gave fans a new look at a scene that has been shown several times to this point. In this moment, Corenswet's Superman embraces Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and a pink and green light shows in the sky behind them.

Warner Bros.

While some had previously speculated this thing in the sky to be an extra-terrestrial threat, it now looks as though it is Fillion's DC hero using his powers to reflect a pink beam with a floating green barrier.

Superman is the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. The film will introduce audiences to this never-before-seen take on the DC comics universe, following David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman as he emerges as Earth's alien protector.

Corwenswet leads an all-star cast in the upcoming movie, including Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and many more (read more about the Superman cast here).

Watch the full Superman trailer below:

How Will the Green Lanterns Factor Into the DCU?

Just because Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will be the first Green Lantern to appear in the DCU does not mean he will be the franchise's primary Lantern hero going forward.

Guy Garnder is being introduced in Superman as a tease of what the Lantern Corps is capable of, as well as proof of an established universe that James Gunn will be dropping fans into with the new movie.

There are plans to include more Green Lantern heroes in the future (each of which will likely be more figurehead material than the bumbling Guy Gardner).

The Green Lantern vertical of the DC universe will get the spotlight next in Max's Lanterns series. The new streaming show will center on two more Lanterns, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), as they investigate a string of crimes in the American heartland.

This series, which will also include Fillion's Guy Gardner, will almost surely feature even more uses of the Lantern powers, coming hot off the heels of the character's DCU introduction in this year's Superman movie.

After that, though, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart will likely take the reins as the face of James Gunn's Green Lantern-centric fare, representing the Lanterns in any eventual team-up.