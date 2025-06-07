New Superman Movie Trailer Confirms MCU Ms. Marvel Connection

DC and Marvel may be separate cinematic universes, but a superhero in James Gunn's new Superman film mirrors one from the MCU in a specific way. The first live-action release in Gunn's new DCU, Superman introduces several heroes from the comics, including Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (aka Green Lantern). Those familiar with the Green Lantern's powers from the comics will know the hero gains his abilities from a powerful ring, which allows him to project energy into different physical constructs.

This power is one of the unexpected similarities he shares with the MCU's teen hero, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The Green Lantern's powers have been depicted in several different ways on screen, but the most recent trailer for Superman revealed how Gardner's powers will be handled in the DCU's iteration. Gardner is seen in battle using his ring to conjure a giant green hand that makes swift work of his enemies.

DC Studios

While the extent of Gardner's energy construction powers hasn't been revealed yet, it appears that the energy fist power will be a recurring choice for the hero. Images on X of Superman tie-in figures available at Burger King show Fillion's Green Lantern with a large green fist, hinting it will be one of the character's distinguishing features.

Burger King

Some fans may have noticed that this energy construction power is very similar to Kamala Khan's abilities in Ms. Marvel. In the MCU, Kamala gains her abilities from a pair of mystical bracelets, which allow her to turn light into physical matter (which is notably different from her powers in Marvel Comics).

Marvel Studios

She uses this ability in various ways in the MCU, turning the light constructs into projectiles, floating platforms, and shields. Ms. Marvel also favors using her light powers as an extension of her body, primarily her hands, which she can stretch and enlarge into giant fists.

Marvel Studios

The construction of a fist via light or energy-based powers is something that both Guy Gardner's Green Lantern and Ms. Marvel share, despite existing in separate superhero universes. Adding to that is that both heroes gain their powers through powerful wearable objects, with Ms. Marvel's coming from her Quantum Band bracelet, and Guy's coming from the power ring.

Superman will be released on July 11. It stars David Coronswet as Superman, with Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific) serving as the other Justice Gang members alongside Fillion's Gardner.

What Other Connections Does Superman Have to the MCU?

DC Studios/Marvel Studios

It's established that Marvel and DC have different comic book universes with separate heroes. However, there are often parallels between these heroes in each universe, such as Quicksilver and The Flash, or Superman and Icarus (from Eternals). Guy Gardner and Ms. Marvel may be very different characters, but their shared powers make them something of counterparts in these two universes.

As for the other Justice Gang members, fans may see some similarities in sensibilities between Kendra Saunders' Hawkgirl and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, or DC's Mr. Terrific and Marvel's Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards), depending on how they are brought to life in Superman.

A more overt connection that Superman has to the MCU is, of course, the talent that is attached to the movie. James Gunn has served as a director in the MCU, bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy to life before he moved to become head of DC Studios. However, that hasn't stopped Gunn from poaching Marvel actors for his new Superman film, with several Marvel stars now pulling double duty in both the MCU and DCU.