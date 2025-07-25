James Gunn Confirms 2 Major Ways His DCU Will Differ from Marvel

In a new Superman interview, James Gunn discussed how his new DC Universe isn't a carbon copy of the MCU. In fact, the director and DC Studios CEO is approaching this superhero world in two huge ways.

Not only is the David Corenswet-led Superman following in the footsteps of beloved big-screen adaptations, but it's also the cinematic launch of James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DCU and its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Prior to the movie's release, James Gunn explained to Entertainment Weekly that his superhero universe is more like the comics than the MCU, but without asking too much of the audience.

Unlike Phase 1 of the MCU, which introduced one hero after another and progressively expanded the universe, the new DCU is dropping audiences into an established world that's been aware of metahumans for years. According to the director, seeing a shark-man walking down the street in this universe would be "more like if you saw Paul McCartney on the sidewalk in New York."

This was plainly seen in Superman itself. In addition to Corenswet's hero, this Superman also featured the Justice Gang. Comprised of Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Green Lantern/Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion (who explained why his Green Lantern is weird here), and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, this seasoned superpowered trio also happened to be corporate-backed.

In further explaining this approach, Gunn referenced his childhood experiences of reading comics where heroes interacted and "watching Super Friends on Saturday mornings:"

"I grew up reading DC and Marvel comics and having worlds and universes of superheroes who were interacting. I grew up watching 'Super Friends' on Saturday mornings. It's a long time coming, to be able to be a part of a world in which superheroes are real. We don't have to explain everyone away. There's a little bit of magic in this world. There's science beyond our understanding in this world. This is the kind of place where there's an island full of dinosaurs that probably exists."

But that's not the only way his interconnected universe differs from the MCU. The director and CEO is intentional about not giving his audiences homework, something the MCU garnered criticism for due to the interconnectivity and character crossovers between its Disney+ shows and movies.

However, according to Gunn, Superman won't be required watching for Supergirl (whose title the director just changed?) or other upcoming projects, saying, "I am really trying to be careful that anybody can dip in and see the story that is up next and not feel like they're missing information."

A Third Way James Gunn's Universe Differs From the MCU

Finally, while the Superman director didn't address this with Entertainment Weekly, there's one other way he's distinguishing his DCU from Marvel, and that's the permanence of character deaths.

In discussing character resurrections on Threads, James Gunn explained how that leads to a lack of stakes and that "death doesn't mean anything," before stating, "In the DCU if you die, you're dead."

While some MCU characters have died and remain deceased, that hasn't always been the case. For instance, Bucky was believed to have died in Captain America: The First Avenger, only to be brought back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Loki seemingly dies multiple times. But the one time he is actually killed, his Variant starts a new timeline, allowing his story to continue. And, of course, everyone who snapped in Avengers: Infinity War was brought back, and even The Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora lives on through her own Variant after Thanos sacrifices her at Vormir.

While the director acknowledged there could be exceptions, like "the Lazarus Pit," the decision would need "to be part of the story itself:"

"Well, I wouldn't mind using the Lazarus Pit (and/or resurrection) in a story. But it would have to be a part of the story itself. I won't be killing major characters just to pop them in the old LP to be alive again."

While the new DCU reboot is still in its early stages, James Gunn has already shown his commitment to the narrative promise that "dead means dead." One instance of this occurred in Creature Commandos when The Bride kills Ilana (voiced by Maria Bakalova).

When asked on Threads about this event, and if Princess Ilana would be returning in some way, that Gunn said, "In the DCU, if you die, you're dead:"

"I'm not sure how she would come back from that. In the DCU, if you die, you're dead. It's the way I've always done it."

Another instance occurred in Season 1 of Peacemaker where Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn was killed, following a surprising twist. This precedent, coupled with James Gunn's public warning, has the potential to work in the DCU's favor in terms of grounding the universe while also raising its stakes.

It also means that, sadly, Malik is indeed gone for good, after he was mercilessly killed by Lex Luthor in Superman. While his death is permanent, it played a crucial role in demonstrating Clark's struggle to fight for pure good and Lex's capability for psychopathic evil.

