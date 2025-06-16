DC Studios Just Changed the Title of 1 Major Upcoming Superhero Movie

In a recent interview, James Gunn revealed that one upcoming DCU movie is getting a title change. Gunn's rebooted DC universe is mere weeks away from its big-screen debut in the David Corenswet-led Superman; however, the Gunn-directed superhero epic is not the only big-budget blockbuster on the horizon for the franchise. Next summer, the super-powered cinematic universe will debut its second theatrical effort, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed a title change for the DCU's upcoming Supergirl movie, letting slip that the film will drop the Woman of Tomorrow subtitle it has carried since its initial announcement. This is the second time a DCU movie has changed its title mid-production, following in the footsteps of the upcoming Superman, which was once titled Superman: Legacy.

Warner Bros.

Gunn revealed the name change in a recent profile by The Rolling Stone, telling the outlet, "It's just called Supergirl" when asked about the Woman of Tomorrow title:

Q: "That’s no longer called 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,' correct?" A: "[Pauses.] I think it’s just called 'Supergirl.'"

He also dove into how the superhero blockbuster is getting along in production. He posited that he was on set for the new movie "very little," teasing that what he has seen from director Craig Gillespie "looks amazing:"

Q: "'Supergirl,' which is out next year, is wrapping principal photography. How much were you on the set?" A: "Zero. Very little. I mean at the very beginning, but I’ve been pretty busy, as you might imagine. I was really involved at the script stage, but then [director] Craig [Gillespie] has just been such a great partner. He’s just been doing his thing. You never know how something cuts together, but right now it looks amazing. It’s really cool stuff."

Supergirl comes to theaters on June 26, 2026. The new DCU film stars House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock as the titular Kryptonian, along with other big names like Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and Jason Momoa (read more about Jason Momoa's Supergirl role here).

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the new film follows Alcock's Kara Zor-El (aka the super-powered cousin of David Corenswet's Kal-El) as she travels the galaxy on a soul-searching journey of reckoning with the trauma from watching her home planet get destroyed.

Why Did Supergirl Change Its Title?

Supergirl getting a title change may be confusing to some, especially seeing as this is now the second straight DCU movie to drop its subtitle sometime before release.

James Gunn previously discussed why his Superman movie dropped the Legacy subtitle, revealing that it was unclear what 'Legacy' the movie was honoring. Looking at that thinking, the Superman change makes sense, but Supergirl does not have that same problem.

The Woman of Tomorrow title was pulled straight from the comics, honoring Tom King's beloved 2022 Supergirl story, which the upcoming film will adapt. The subtitle made sense because the new DCU movie looks like a straight-up adaptation of that story.

However, the name has been changed, and now the movie is known as Supergirl.

This particular change likely was done for simplicity's sake. Dropping the subtitle makes it feel like this is the beginning of a franchise within the greater DCU. It feels like the start of something.

That could ultimately be why these changes were made at DCU, giving these first movies for some of its biggest characters the impact of simply sporting their name rather than feeling like another iteration of a particular hero's story.

Of course, in the future, any potential Supergirl sequel could include a subtitle like Woman of Tomorrow, but to kick things off, it makes sense to release her first movie as just Supergirl, especially coming off the similarly-titled Superman.