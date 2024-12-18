James Gunn Reveals Why Superman Legacy’s Title Needed To Change

James Gunn's Superman received a title change during production, and the director finally revealed why.

After Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed heads of DC Studios, they initiated a new plan to reboot the DCU. The duo introduced a whole new slate of projects in 2022, and one of the first heroes on the docket was DC's poster boy, Superman.

David Corenswet was chosen to lead the film as the new Clark Kent/Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Why Superman Legacy's Title Changed

DC

When James Gunn initially announced he was rebooting the Man of Steel's story, it was titled Superman: Legacy. However, that name did not last, and the film eventually dropped its subtitle throughout production to become Superman.

Richard Donner's 1978 film also bears the title Superman, potentially causing some confusion between the two DC films. As it turns out, Gunn had a good reason for shortening the title of his film.

Speaking to reporters during a set visit (via IGN), Gunn revealed that the name change was inspired by suggestions from a "pre-mortem" held before filming with all of Superman's creatives in attendance. The intention was to raise any potential future issues with the film before they had a chance to happen.

Gunn revealed the Legacy part of Superman's title had a "looking-back feeling about it," which is not the connotation he wanted to enforce:

"One of the things was I thought maybe the title had a looking-back feeling about it. And this isn't about looking back, this is about looking forward."

The director added that the theme of legacy is still a crucial part of the film as Clark will be exploring his different lineages and uncovering "whose legacy is he really?"

"When you see the movie, you'll understand where Legacy comes from because it is, again, it's about Clark and his relationship to his Kryptonian parents and his relationship to his human parents and whose legacy is he really? And so it's about that.”

What Superman's Title Change Means for 2025 Film

Given that the 2025 Superman reboot is a fresh start for the hero (and the DCU in general), it makes sense that the film dropped the Legacy subtitle.

The adjusted title also seems to align with the sentiment that Gunn's Superman film is building. The latest synopsis for Superman reveals the superhero movie will include "action, humor, and heart" and be "driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

This description evokes the atmosphere of Donner's 1978 film, which focused on Superman's more heroic and humorous side rather than the darker aspects explored in films like Man of Steel. Therefore, it's somewhat fitting that the two Superman films share the same title.

Superman will land in theaters on July 11, 2025.