Superman Movie Synopsis Teases What To Expect In DC Studios’ First Film

James Gunn's Superman movie has an official synopsis teasing what viewers should expect to see in this highly-anticipated DC Studios project.

The promotional tour for the first movie in Gunn's DCU is kicking into high gear, ramping up hype levels as the franchise gets set to begin. This will be the first solo Superman movie since 2013's Man of Steel and the debut of David Corenswet as the last son of Krypton in this new universe.

After principal photography finished in July, the first Superman title card was revealed in early December, bringing up questions about when a trailer would debut. Thankfully, reports teased only a short wait for that first look at the movie, which is now confirmed along with some other thrilling updates.

DC Studios Releases First Superman Movie Synopsis

A release from Warner Bros. revealed the first official synopsis for DC Studios' Superman, which soars into theaters in July 2025.

Highlighting director James Gunn's "signature style," the synopsis teases "a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart." This will come behind a leading hero who is "driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind" in his first DCU solo film:

"'Superman,' DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC Universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Included in the press release was the first official poster for Superman, which features Corenswet flying up toward the sky. On the poster is the tagline, "Look up," as Superman's long red cape flows behind him.

DC Studios

Along with the poster, DC Studios released a short teaser for the first official Superman trailer, which is now confirmed to debut at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 19.

While it is only 11 seconds long, it teases a massive platform with the new "S" seen on David Corenswet's Superman costume and ends with the same "Look up" tagline seen on the poster.

That teaser can be seen below:

What To Expect From DC Studios' First Superman Trailer

Looking back at the first trailers of James Gunn movies, they usually do not include a great deal in terms of plot details or specific set pieces. However, with Superman being the first movie in the new DCU, this trailer has a chance to set the stage for far more than just the movie it will promote.

After Corenswet's Man of Steel debuted in a quick shot from Creature Commandos, his first solo movie will dive right into his story as an established superhero in the DCU.

Teaming up with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Skylar Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, Clark Kent will hit the ground running right upon entry into this franchise. Avoiding the classic Clark Kent/Superman origin story, this hero will also interact with other established metahumans already protecting the universe.

With less than 72 hours until this trailer is revealed to the world, anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. Gunn's interpretation of this story has viewers eager to see more from the successful director, and should this trailer be a hit, the hype will only continue to grow as 2024 comes to an end.

The first trailer for Superman will debut online at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 19. The film will then soar into theaters on July 11, 2025.