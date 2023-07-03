James Gunn's Superman Movie Will Be Missing 1 Major Clark Kent Plot Point

Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn confirmed that his film will be missing a vital element of Clark Kent's story.

An early description of Superman: Legacy stated that the film will revolve around Kal-El's journey to "reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent."

Gunn previously teased that the 2025 film will push Clark's heritage to the forefront, noting he "saw a way in" to the story and will center "around Superman's heritage:"

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

While the focus is on his legacy, there's been no indication of whether this would actually involve an origin story, similar to what was seen in Man of Steel.

James Gunn Confirms Superman: Legacy Isn't An Origin Story

DC

James Gunn has confirmed via his Bluesky Social account that it won't be an origin movie. More specifically, he wrote, "I think we've seen his origin enough in film at this time!"

Additionally, while replying to a comment on Instagram, Gunn confirmed that "There is no Young Clark" in Superman: Legacy.

In Man of Steel, not only did Henry Cavill play Clark, but Cooper Timberline and Dylan Sprayberry portrayed younger versions that shared many scenes with Pa Kent aka Kevin Costner growing up in Smallville.

For now, it appears that newly cast David Corenswet will be the only Clark Kent/Kal-El actor in the upcoming DCU project.

Is Superman: Legacy DC's Version of Spider-Man: Homecoming?

A rebooted superhero franchise following an early 2010s failed attempt to follow up an iconic rendition of the character from many years before. Sound familiar?

That description works for both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Superman: Legacy.

Andrew Garfield and Henry Cavill's renditions of Spider-Man and Superman, respectively, have several similarities. Both were appreciated and loved actors in the role, but exterior issues with the writing, direction, and executive decisions lead to both being replaced as the character.

However, Henry Cavill's run was much longer, but far more confusing before Corenswet was cast to replace him in the new DCU.

James Gunn is looking to start fresh, similar to Jon Watt's mission leading up to Spider-Man: Homecoming. No need for a fully fleshed-out origin story, because fans have already seen that story told enough.

This time, Clark Kent will already be Superman and work at the Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane (played by Rachel Brosnahan).

Audiences will likely enjoy this sped-up version of the character's origin story as they did in Homecoming, with earned an A from CinemaScore. The previous two Peter Parker origin films, Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man, each earned an A- score.

Superman: Legacy soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.