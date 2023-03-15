Superman Reboot Movie: Warner Bros. Releases First Plot Synopsis

After Warner Bros. boosted the anticipation for Superman: Legacy with the announcement of DC Studios head James Gunn as its director, the studio revealed the official synopsis of the upcoming reboot.

Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU is set to usher in a new age of heroes, and it starts with Superman: Legacy. Safran already confirmed that the movie will "mark the start of the DCU," with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director noting that it should be "a four-quadrant film that should speak to everyone in the world.”

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it was confirmed that it will focus on a younger Superman.

DC Unveils Superman Reboot's Synopsis

Warner Bros. officially revealed the first synopsis of Superman: Legacy, the upcoming reboot film of the titular hero which will be directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and produced by co-CEO Peter Safran.

Superman: Legacy revolves around the Man of Steel's journey to "reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent."

As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, Clark is set to embark on a promising path where he is "guided by human kindness:"

"Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

In his announcement on social media, Gunn teased that the movie will push Superman's heritage at the forefront, noting that the character's "aristocratic Kryptonian parents" and his "Kansas farmer parents" inform who he is and his choices:

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

What Is the Story of Superman: Legacy? (Theory)

Superman: Legacy's first official synopsis may have indicated that the upcoming reboot will lean more on the titular hero's journey to becoming a hero despite it not focusing on his origin story. Doing this would allow James Gunn to tap into Clark Kent like never before, showcasing something unique for fans.

The section of the synopsis where it says "a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned” could hint that the Superman reboot might be taking inspiration from Joe Kelly's What's So Funny About Truth, Justice & the American Way?, a story where the Man of Steel had a moral struggle when he went head-to-head with a violent team of heroes known as The Elite.

It is unknown if The Elite would be the actual villains of Superman: Legacy, but this synopsis combined with Gunn's statement that a potential clash with a similar group of heroes will happen at some point in the DCU's Chapter 1.

In the newly-announced slate, taking the place of The Elite could be The Authority, a team of heroes that utilizes extreme methods of protecting the planet.

It's possible that Superman: Legacy will plant the seeds for a future showdown between the titular Kryptonian and The Authority. However, in order to pay off that tease, the solo movie would need to establish how the DCU's Superman is the true embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.