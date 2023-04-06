Superman: James Gunn Wants to Avoid 1 Thing With His Reboot Movie

Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn shared what he feels his upcoming movie needs to avoid.

Avoiding a Superman Rehash

DC

In a new interview with Variety, Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn spoke about what he feels his upcoming reboot needs to avoid.

Gunn pointed out how the project wouldn't be worth making if "it was just a redo of any other Superman adaptation:"

“I don’t think the movie would be worth making if it was just a redo of any other Superman adaptation... For us to truly thrive as a studio, we need to honor the past of these characters while simultaneously seeing them in a new light.”

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav also elaborated, making it clear that "[they] have a real opportunity to breathe life into these characters."

