Superman: James Gunn Wants to Avoid 1 Thing With His Reboot Movie

James Gunn, Superman
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn shared what he feels his upcoming movie needs to avoid.

Avoiding a Superman Rehash

Superman, James Gunn
DC

In a new interview with Variety, Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn spoke about what he feels his upcoming reboot needs to avoid.

Gunn pointed out how the project wouldn't be worth making if "it was just a redo of any other Superman adaptation:"

“I don’t think the movie would be worth making if it was just a redo of any other Superman adaptation... For us to truly thrive as a studio, we need to honor the past of these characters while simultaneously seeing them in a new light.”

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav also elaborated, making it clear that "[they] have a real opportunity to breathe life into these characters."

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Shazam 2: Warner Bros. Announces Imminent VOD Release Date
Ant-Man 3 Receives Surprising Deleted Scenes Announcement
Star Wars Releases New Poster for Jack Black's Character
Ex-Marvel Boss Rejects Kevin Feige Firing Claim from Disney CEO

TRENDING

DC Studios' Reboot Just Got Its First New Actor (Confirmed)
MCU Phase 5 Update Reveals Every Movie & TV Show Now Filming
Avatar 2 Gets Disney+ Update With Streaming Release Spec Details
Watch Ant-Man 3 Online: Digital Release Date Revealed
Marvel's Secret Invasion Cast Announced: 14 Main Actors Confirmed