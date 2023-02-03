DC Makes Surprising Announcement on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman Future

During the press event with DCU Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealing the property's future slate of films and shows, Safran clarified Jason Momoa's Aquaman's future in the DCU.

For the last few weeks, Momoa has been a bit cryptic in specifying whether he'd be definitively continuing to play Aquaman in the DCU. Many even speculated that he would be recast as Lobo, a character he adores.

So one journalist finally asked which one Momoa would play.

Jason Momoa Can Only Pick One DC Role

During the press event revealing the upcoming DCU slate of films and shows, co-CEO Peter Safran clarified to journalists that Aquaman actor Jason Momoa would only be playing a single character in the rebooted DCU.

Collider asked Safran if Momoa would continue playing Aquaman or Lobo in the new DCU.

It apparently was not clear cut to the press, but Safran said that it was "too early" to say and that "no decision has been made:"

“Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy in his own mind. But he also loves Lobo. He’s been very clear about that, too. He’s never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made.”

James Gunn followed Safran's answer by saying they would "figure that out."

Gunn further clarified with Deadline, noting "I will say we won't have an actor playing two different roles."

Will Momoa's Choice Depend on Aquaman Sequel's Success?

The fact that both James Gunn and Peter Safran have put a pin on which role Momoa will continue to play in the DCU makes it clear that it’s not a certainty that it’s Aquaman. It's likely both CEOs are waiting to see the reception of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, critically and especially financially.

If the Aquaman sequel falters at the box office like Black Adam, it could be a sign for the two to pull the plug and Momoa to swap roles. But it’s also possible that neither wants to potentially damage any anticipation for the sequel if general audiences know ahead of time that Aquaman will be recast.

Audiences will likely find out by the time Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is released in theaters on December 25.