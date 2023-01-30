DC Studios Hosting Special Event for New Movie Announcements

James Gunn has promised a look into the future of the DC Universe is coming by the end of January.

A new slate of DC movies will be announced one way or another. Will it be an entire "Phase" of DC movies? Will a new Superman be revealed? Or will it just be a broad idea of what the blue brand will look like with new leadership?

All of these questions have been asked since Gunn and Peter Safran were named as the new heads of DC Studios.

Now with one day left in the month of January, the new DC slate of movies and/or TV Shows will be revealed and the future of the DC Universe will be more clear than ever.

EXTRA! EXTRA! The DC Future Is NOW!

DC

It has been revealed by insider KC Walsh that today (Monday, January 30) a "private press event" will be hosted by DC Studios, where trade reporters (ie. journalists from outlets like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap, etc.) are being presented with the kick-off plan for DCU's new movie & TV slate.

These trades will write up breakdown articles and then report on them tomorrow (January 31st) as part of a public announcement.

The Hollywood Reporter insider Borys Kit backed up this report saying that he and his team are "on the case".

The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez even shared his arrival at the Warner Bros. lot for the presentation on his personal Instagram.

So look for an embargo lift sometime tomorrow morning with details on the future of DC Films. It could be a range of anything from one movie they are working on to a full look at their coveted 10-year plan.

What Announcements Will DC Studios Make?

This has been the day the DC faithful have been anticipating for a long time. For DC fans who did not particularly love the direction of the DCEU, this is a chance to start anew. For DCEU die-hards, this is a sad day that they lay their beloved franchise to rest.

All signs point to this being a rebooted, fresh start for the DC Universe on the big and little screen. James Gunn was brought in as a radical departure from the Warner Bros./Zack Snyder saga of the last decade.

Gunn, along with producer veteran Peter Safran, is being tasked to build a new DC Universe to compete in the franchise IP market.

So many questions that need to be answered before this gets going. Are they recasting EVERYONE? If not, who is staying? Will it tie into Matt Reeves' The Batman or the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker movies? WHO IS PLAYING SUPERMAN!?

Let alone what movies, shows, and characters will kick off this new blue brand chapter.

No one knows how many of these questions will be answered during this first announcement of the new DCU. But for the first time in a long time, looking past the remaining DCEU projects yet to be released, there will be clarity in DC Films' future.

James Gunn... history has its eyes on you.