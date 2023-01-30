James Gunn Will 'Completely Reboot' DC and Recast Younger Actors, Says Star

If one Hollywood star is to be believed, James Gunn is on the verge of a complete DC Universe (DCU) reset with younger actors filling out the super-powered roster.

James Gunn's Full-On DC Reboot

After questions about what James Gunn has planned for the future of the DCU, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista said that he has been told that Gunn is planning a "[complete] reboot."

The MCU actor told Insider while promoting his latest film Knock at the Cabin that he has " had conversations" with Gunn (who he knows from his time on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), and learned that the new DC Studios executive wants to "[start] from scratch" with the new DCU, getting "younger and fresher:"

“I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that.”

Bautista totally sees what Gunn is thinking here, agreeing with the executive and saying "you need to start with younger actors" and "start to plan for the next 15 years:"

“I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years...”

