DC Abandoning Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman for Future Movie Slate (Report)

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman appears to have seen her final days as part of the DC Universe (DCU) as the franchise looks ahead to an incoming reboot.

Gadot has served as one of the pillars of the DCU since first suiting up as Diana Prince in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, bringing Wonder Woman to life on the big screen for the first time. Since then, she’s starred in two Wonder Woman solo movies and both the theatrical and director’s cut of Justice League, although she's now watching as the franchise goes through some major adjustments under new leadership.

New DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to unveil their new slate of movies for the DCU in the next few weeks, with many wondering which heroes will be featured in this new take on the DC story.

But as questions begin to surface about who will be featured in these new movies, it appears that Gadot may not be one of the stars set to continue into the future.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Comes to an End

DC

A new report from Variety indicated that Warner Bros. is moving away from Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman for its new slate of movies.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to reveal their "three-year interconnected vision" for their new cinematic universe soon, although the report noted that Gadot's Diana Prince won't be part of their planned slate.

It didn't note whether the new DCU would include a new Wonder Woman or if the character herself wouldn't be included at all.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!