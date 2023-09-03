Gal Gadot's DC Reboot Confusion Explained: Is Wonder Woman's Recast Actually Happening?

Conflicting comments and reports have DC fans questioning whether Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman recast is fact or fantasy.

Since her debut in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has been a constant in the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU.

Whether she will continue to do so in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC reboot - or be recast - has been a mystery since the overhaul was first announced and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins exited Wonder Woman 3.

The following is a breakdown of what's been said about Gal Gadot's DC future, DC Studios' own Wonder Woman plans, and whether a recast is actually happening.

What Gal Gadot Said About Wonder Woman 3

DC

In an interview conducted prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Gal Gadot claimed James Gunn and Peter Safran told her, "We're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together:"

"From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together.”

While this reveal understandably made headlines, it wasn't the only time the actress made such a claim.

In another interview concerning her Wonder Woman future, Gadot relayed that "things are being worked behind the scenes:"

“Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.”

But despite Gadot's confidence about her place in the DC revival, subsequent reports suggested otherwise.

What Reports Claimed About Wonder Woman 3

Soon after Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman threequel comments were published, Variety countered her claims in more ways than one.

According to Variety's sources, not only is Wonder Woman 3 not in development but neither James Gunn nor Peter Safran have a Diana Prince project in their current plans apart from Paradise Lost, a Wonder Woman-inspired prequel series set before Diana's birth for Max (formerly HBO Max).

It's worth noting that this report contradicts James Gunn's own comments about Wonder Woman, such as when he posted online, "We're working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation:"

"No we’re working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation. I agree that there hasn’t been enough of her in that area and was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks."

What Is DC Studios' Paradise Lost?

DC

After announcing Paradise Lost as part of their rebooted slate, Peter Safran described the Max series as a "Game of Thrones-ish story" set on Themyscira and before Diana Prince's time.

In addition, James Gunn explained that Paradise Lost is "an origin story" of Themyscira and the Amazons and asks, "How did this society of women come about?:"

“This is a 'Game of Thrones'-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It’s an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who’s in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it’s a really exciting thing.”

Interestingly enough, the Max series isn't the only time DC fans heard of such a project or its lack of Gadot's Diana.

Back in 2019, Patty Jenkins claimed she was working on an Amazon-focused movie and that "Gal shouldn't star."

Then, in 2021, actress Connie Nielsen confirmed she was reprising her role as Queen Hippolyta and described The Amazons as both a Wonder Woman sequel and prequel.

But while the now-axed Amazons project was intended as a film, Gunn and Safran's Paradise Lost is not and surely tailored for their universe's narrative, not the old DCU.

Is DC Studios Recasting Gal Gadot?

At the moment, James Gunn and Peter Safran haven't officially stated whether their DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters will include Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

So far, the closest comment to answer was Gunn's Instagram response to a remark that Gadot had been "booted:"

"I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted Gal."

But while some interpreted this as proof of Gal Gadot's ongoing presence, it can also be taken as Gunn disagreeing with the manner in which DC Studios is moving forward without her.

Until DC Studios clarifies their intentions, the odds and the evidence actually point towards a recast of Gadot's Diana.

Not only does it make sense for the optics of this upcoming franchise, but DC Studios has already recast Gal Gadot's co-stars.

In December 2022, James Gunn confirmed DC Studios was replacing Henry Cavill as Superman, which also happened to be the same month as Wonder Woman 3's collapse.

Ben Affleck's time as Batman is also confirmed to end as Gunn and Safran are developing a new Caped Crusader film, The Brave and the Bold.

In addition, Warner Bros. is not expected to continue with The Flash's Ezra Miller, another star of the old regime's Justice League ensemble, and the same is expected of Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

However, confirmation of the latter isn't expected until Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's December 2023 release.

Still, DC Studios replacing its former stars isn't the only evidence of Gadot likely being recast.

Gunn and Safran appear to be looking for younger stars; and while Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman is iconic, the fact remains that the actress is only two years younger than Henry Cavill.

Overall, while the commentary concerning Gal Gadot's DC future has been conflicting, DC Studios' casting criteria, its actions thus far, and the unavoidable confusion that would result from her crossover suggest her recast is less of a possibility and more of an eventuality.