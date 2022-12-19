DC Studios CEO Addresses Claims That Gal Gadot Got Fired

Newly-appointed DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media, responding to a fan who claimed Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was fired from her DCU role.

James Gunn Sets the Record Straight

Despite rumors saying otherwise, DC Studios head James Gunn told fans on social media that his studio didn't fire Gal Gadot from the super-powered franchise.

Replying to a fan on Instagram who said Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was "booted" from the DCU, Gunn remarked:

"I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted Gal."

This is not the first time the director-turned-studio executive has clapped back at fans on social media, with him most recently debunking rumors that actors from The Suicide Squad would be recast as a part of the new DCU.

