James Gunn Shuts Down Fake The Batman 2 Report

James Gunn has shut down reports concerning The Batman 2 and its ties to the DC Universe.

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new CEOs of DC Studios, one of the biggest questions in the industry - and amongst comic book film fans - is what the future DC Universe will look like.

This mystery has been made all the more interesting by the recent debut of Black Adam, several DC films that have yet to be released, and the success of Matt Reeves' The Batman and its expanding universe.

Naturally, there's been considerable speculation, as well as rumors, in the wake of the Safran and Gunn announcement.

But even though the CEO duo have yet to lay out their full plan, James Gunn has been able to provide answers in a different way.

James Gunn Sets the Record Straight on The Batman Sequel

DC

In response to a report from Variety about DC Studios' new CEOs potentially incorporating Robert Pattinson's Batman into the future DCU, James Gunn has set the record straight on Twitter, saying the claim is "entirely untrue:"

"There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary - truly a good guy - but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue."

This was followed by a tweet from The Batman's Matt Reeves, saying:

"The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. @JamesGunn"

Why Pattinson's Batman Should Be Left Alone

Given that Robert Pattinson's Batman and his world is Matt Reeves' vision, it's not surprising that Gunn and Safran are steering clear of this version of the character.

The two have enough existing characters, worlds, and franchises to contend with as it is.

Plus, The Batman was always intended to be a stand-alone story, much like Joaquin Phoenix's The Joker.

As for who DC Studios' other Batman will be, that remains to be seen.

Granted, both Ben Affleck's and Michael Keaton's Batmen are appearing in 2023's The Flash.

However, the chances of the two stars continuing under Gunn and Safran are growing increasingly unlikely, especially in light of the studio axing plans for a Keaton-led Batman reboot.

For now, much like Matt Reeves suggested, fans should rely on James Gunn as the best source for all news related to the future of the Caped Crusader at DC Studios.