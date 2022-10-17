3 New Batman Villain Spin-off Movies In Development

Batman Villain Spin-off Movies
By Savannah Sanders Posted:

Matt Reeves' Plans for a Trio of Batman Villain Films

Batman Villains Movie
DC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Matt Reeves isn't just working on a sequel to The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, but also three (if not more) Batman villain spin-off films. 

The report claims that Reeves is meeting with writers and directors for movies featuring Batman baddies both known and more obscure, including Professor Pyg, Scarecrow, and Clayface.

These projects are in the early stages of development.

It's also worth noting that the director's interest in villain-led films is in addition to Colin Farrel's Penguin spin-off series which is set to begin filming in 2023. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

