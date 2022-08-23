Robert Pattinson’s Batman Universe Set to Expand Under New Deal

Deadline revealed in an exclusive report that The Batman director Matt Reeves and his production company 6th & Idaho have signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Reeves has also renewed his agreement with Warner Bros. Television Group, offering promising news for Colin Farrell's The Penguin and other future spin-off series.

The director previously had a first-look agreement with Netflix, offering them first refusal on any of his projects, but Reeves had been dedicating so much time to The Batman universe that the jump to Warner Bros. was a logical step for the filmmaker.

Warner Bros Pictures Group co-CEO Michael De Luca shared the division's commitment to Reeves and his work, promising he has "an open invitation to go wherever his interests take him:"

“Someone like Matt, we’ll buy for him whatever he wants to do. We’re making an investment for whatever Matt feels a pull toward, in the Batman universe and otherwise. He has an open invitation to go wherever his interests take him. We’ll lean into whatever Matt wants to do."

Reeves commented on the "dream" deal and described his excitement at delivering "captivating stories" that he is "truly passionate about:"

“Making this legendary studio my home is a dream. I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen."

DeLuca revealed the studio is in "the beginning stages" of planning HBO Max's The Penguin and noted the desire to keep the best filmmaker in the Warner Bros. family:

“Pam and I gratefully inherited the relationship with Matt from The Batman, and through the beginning stages of planning The Penguin series for HBO Max. We were excited to nail down his overall deal because it’s a cornerstone of what we want to do with the filmmakers that are working at the studio. We want to create an atmosphere where all of these filmmakers can excel and do their work and stay with us once they are inside the Warners family. Keeping Matt and creating a home for him to do more projects in the Batman universe, but also originals was very important to us.”

The deal is the first to come out of Warner Bros. since the completion of the Discovery merger and the change of management regime at the studio. The update bodes well for the future of Reeves' Batman franchise and the subsequent spin-offs that many believed to be in jeopardy amid the cancellation of other HBO Max DC projects.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!