The Batman 2 Receives Discouraging Release Date Update

While the DC Universe is still in a major state of flux due to Warner Bros. Discovery's merger and a huge change of plans for the DC movies, the future for the franchise's biggest names remains quite uncertain. That even remains the case with the studio's most recent blockbuster movie, Matt Reeves' The Batman, which arrived to massive success upon its March 2022 arrival.

Taking place fully outside of WB's long-running DC Extended Universe, The Batman was a hit critically with a Rotten Tomatoes score still at 85% and a worldwide box office haul of over $770 million. The film even set up thrilling new storylines for Paul Dano's Riddler and Barry Keoghan's Joker as this version of Gotham looks to rebuild following the Penguin and the Riddler's intense attack.

Less than two months after the movie made its debut, Warner Bros. announced plans for a sequel to The Batman with Reeves, Pattinson, and the entire crew returning to add to this intriguing new adventure. However, with so many other questions about where the DC Universe is headed over the next few years, The Batman 2 now has its own set of mysteries regarding its eventual release.

The Batman Sequel Still In Question at Warner Bros.

Variety reported that a sequel to The Batman has still yet to receive an official green light from Warner Bros. Discovery, amid ongoing shakeups and strategy shifts internally at the studio.

The project is still currently in development under The Batman writer and director Matt Reeves, but the lack of movement means that any follow-up film will still be several years away.

Prior reports suggested that a trilogy for Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight was all but settled following the first movie's critical and box office success, but it's still up in the air whether DC will bite the bullet.

Also in contention is Reeves’ Penguin spin-off series, which Colin Farrell is currently attached to. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s new strategy of consolidating movies and TV shows to emulate the MCU could put Farrell’s The Batman offshoot at risk.

When Will The Batman 2 Release in Theaters?

With WBD deep in the midst of massive changes to the way the company runs, it seems as though no previously announced DC project is safe from cancellation. Following the shocking news regarding Batgirl's axing, multiple other TV shows and movies have hit the chopping block, and there are even rumors that next year's The Flash could never see the light of day due to the Ezra Miller situation.

While The Batman 2 appears to be safe from that fate, for now, it's still disappointing to see that Pattinson and Reeves will have to wait to return to their Batman universe for some time. With nothing on the schedule after Joker: Folie a Deux arrives in October 2024, it could be a while until anything official is confirmed for this new version of the caped crusader.

This delay will probably push The Batman 2's release as far as two years out, meaning it might not release until late 2024 or even early 2025. As the schedule becomes more open for Warner Bros. with so many different cancelations and delays, it certainly brings some concern regarding when fans may see the follow-up to one of the most celebrated superhero movies of 2022.

The Batman is now available for home viewing, while The Batman 2 is still waiting for the official green light from Warner Bros. Discovery.