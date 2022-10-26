Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 Gets Updated Release Date Window

The success of The Batman led to the quick confirmation that a sequel was already in development as early as the movie's red carpet premiere. The film's director Matt Reeves said then that he would "be excited to tell more stories" in this world and that he and Warner Bros. "have started talking about another movie," thus boosting the anticipation for the follow-up.

Lead star Robert Pattinson even shared which villains he wants to see Batman go up against in a sequel, mentioning the likes of Calendar Man and the Court of Owls. Not only that but Pattinson also revealed that he already mapped out where "Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies."

Given that The Batman just premiered in 2022, many fans believe that the sequel would be years away, considering the lengthy production and post-production timeframe. Now, an expected release timeline has been revealed.

When Will The Batman's Sequel Debut?

DC

Variety shared that the sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman is expected to not be released until 2025 "at the earliest" since writer and director Matt Reeves has yet to deliver a finished script.

This report is in line with the last update from Variety in August when the outlet noted that the sequel has yet to receive an official green light from Warner Bros. Discovery amid the ongoing internal shakeups of the studio.

Despite that, Warner Bros confirmed at CienemaCon 2022 that there are indeed plans for a sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman, with movie chief Toby Emmerich noting that Reeves, Pattinson, "and the entire team" will be back:

“Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson, and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2.”

Following the report from The Hollywood Reporter that James Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as co-heads of DC Studios, the outlet revealed that it is still unclear if The Batman franchise and its spin-offs will be under the purview of the new top executive pair, but it was noted that everything else moving forward would be under them.

Aside from The Batman 2, Reeves also has three other Batman villain spin-off films in the works, as well as Colin Farrell's Penguin spin-off series and the Arkham Asylum-centered series.

The Penguin spin-off series from HBO Max is set to begin filming in 2023, meaning that it could have a potential 2024 release window.

The three other Batman villain spin-off movies, which are rumored to revolve around Professor Pyg, Scarecrow, and Clayface, are reportedly in the early stages of development. As a result, these projects could premiere after The Batman 2 at the earliest.

Moreover, HBO Max's Arkham Asylum-centered series recently tapped The Devil All The Time director Antonio Campos as its showrunner, indicating that it is also in the early stages of development similar to the villain spin-off movies.

Why The Batman 2's 2025 Release Timeline is a Good Thing

It seems that the wait for The Batman's sequel will be a lengthy one, but this is a good thing since a rushed development for any project is bad news.

A 2025 release timeframe would give Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, and the rest of the cast and crew ample time to develop a more fluid story and an extensive production schedule, considering that the director has yet to turn in a finished script.

Based on the current superhero movie slate of 2025, The Batman 2 would be featured in a stacked lineup that consists of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Fantastic Four, and other potential DC movies like Henry Cavill's Man of Steel 2.

A 2025 premiere would also give room for the spin-off series centered around Colin Farrell's Penguin to shine while also allowing fans to revisit the world that Reeves and Pattinson introduced in the first movie.

The Batman is available for purchase on all major digital platforms.