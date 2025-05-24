Evidence is stacking up that The Batman 2 might not end up being DC Studios' next Batman movie. DC fans were treated to the Dark Knight's first solo movie in a decade in 2022 with The Batman, introducing Robert Pattinson as an early career Bruce Wayne. HBO brought one new tale in the "Crime Saga" in 2025 with The Penguin, an eight-episode crime drama starring Colin Farrell as the titular Batman villain. But, regardless, The Batman 2 seems no closer to being released.

For some time now, DC fans have been questioning why The Batman 2 is taking so long to release. Most explanations have revolved around scripting struggles, which were only furthered by the 2023 writers' strike which prevented Reeves from writing for several months of the year. Even almost two years on from the Hollywood labor dispute there don't seem to be many signs of progress, despite claims that filming is expected to begin later this year.

During a recent episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider offered a discouraging update on Matt Reeves' next DC movie, stating, "The signs that I'm getting is that the next Batman movie won't be The Batman 2." The Hollywood insider's comments aren't the first alarm bells that the DC sequel may be doomed for another delay, as The Batman 2 still seems stuck in development hell.

Here are the four major reasons that DC Studios could shift plans and that The Batman 2 may not be the iconic superhero's next movie:

The Batman 2's Script Struggles

Anytime that Matt Reeves or James Gunn The Batman 2 have been quizzed on the delays, the answer has consistently been that the script isn't finished. Granted, the sequel was one of many blockbusters that halted writing due to the 2023 strikes, but almost two years on, one has to wonder if bigger issues are at play.

Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy recently explained that The Batman 2 is not ready and will come when Matt Reeves has "written his best Batman script and is ready" to move forward.

More recently, Alfred actor Andy Serkis stated in February (via Screen Rant) that he has been "told... the story" but a script is not yet done.

Furthermore, James Gunn told on Threads in December 2024 that "the only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script," insisting on Reeves' commitment to ensuring the best quality movie.

Filming Might Need to Be Delayed Again

There can be no The Batman 2 without its Dark Knight, and Robert Pattinson may be tied up for the imminent future. It was recently reported that the former Twilight star was circling a role in Dune 3, and Nexus Point News claimed he will play the movie's main villain, Scytale, a Face Dancer and conspirator against Paul Atreides.

Dune 3, according to the outlet, is scheduled to start filming in July and continue through the end of the year. Pattinson ought to be tied down for the majority of the Denis Villeneuve, possibly preventing The Batman 2 from starting up until 2026.

The Batman star previously revealed his expectation to shoot The Batman 2 after The Odyssey, but his new commitments to Dune 3 may push that further.

Warner Bros. Will Want a Batman Movie ASAP

While DC's Dark Knight may not hold the franchise's highest-grossing movie as that honor falls to Aquaman, Batman arguably holds the most consistent track record at the blue brand and has done so for decades.

In fact, there hasn't been longer than a five-year gap between theatrical releases that feature Batman prominently in the movie and marketing since 2005:

Batman - 1989

- 1989 Batman Returns - 1992

- 1992 Batman Forever - 1995

- 1995 Batman & Robin - 1997

- 1997 Batman Begins - 2005

- 2005 The Dark Knight - 2008

- 2008 The Dark Knight Rises - 2012

- 2012 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 2016

- 2016 Justice League - 2017

- 2017 The Batman - 2022

- 2022 The Flash - 2023

Almost three years have gone by since The Batman hit theaters, and the sequel only appears vaguely closer to releasing than it did back then.

Currently, The Batman 2 has an October 1, 2027 release date and has already been delayed by two years. If Matt Reeves and Co. can't get Batman back in theaters soon, Warner Bros. may pass the job onto someone who can.

Two Batmen Is Going to Get Confusing

Matt Reeves' Crime Saga is poised to exist alongside James Gunn's DCU as an Elseworlds story starring Robert Pattinson. Meanwhile, the DCU will be casting its own Dark Knight, leading to plenty of speculation and rumors regarding who will play the next Batman, who is expected to debut in The Brave and the Bold.

As the Crime Saga and DCU will unfold simultaneously, this means there will be two separate versions of Batman on the go at once. There's no denying this will grow confusing for general audiences, even if The Batman focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne while the DCU stars a more seasoned one with a whole Bat Family.

As The Batman 2 is struggling to get off the ground, this could risk incentivizing Warner Bros. and DC Studios to switch focus to introducing the DCU version which could be seen as the character's long-term future.

Clearing Up Batman's Confusing Theatrical Future: What Comes Next?

As more time passes, concern is only rising that The Batman 2 will face another delay, provided the project doesn't end up tossed aside altogether. Regardless, Warner Bros. and DC Studios are bound to want The Dark Knight back on screens soon, meaning The Batman 2 may not end up being the character's next movie.

Here are the top contenders for Batman's next big theatrical appearance:

World's Finest

During his appearance on The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider speculated that James Gunn may be writing a Batman and Superman team-up as his next DCU project. The filmmaker recently took to Threads to confirm he is "pre-writing" his next movie which will be something "new" that is currently unannounced.

Gunn previously stated (via CBM) that if he were to write a Batman/Superman team-up it would be called World's Finest. However, pushing forward with this before introducing the DCU's Batman and so soon after Superman could risk repeating the SnyderVerse's mistake of jumping into Batman v Superman.

The Brave and the Bold

If World's Finest isn't next up for Gunn, it's easy to imagine The Brave and the Bold getting a fast-track to finally introduce the DCU's Batman. Currently, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is still attached to the project, but there hasn't been much movement on the Batman reboot and, at the last update, there was still no script.

DC Film News reported from "sources close" to Gunn and Muschietti that they "speak regularly" but not face-to-face since Superman was in production.

Only time will tell whether Muschietti remains attached, especially after the mixed reactions and box office failure of The Flash. Additionally, The Brave and the Bold has yet to announce a writer and it's unclear if a script is even being written.

The Batman Part 2

There has been a glimmer of positive news for The Batman 2 as James Gunn was asked on Threads whether there have been any "encouraging updates" for the ReevesVerse sequel and gave a resounding, "Yes."

Of course, it's unclear the extent of these encouraging updates, but this may be a sign of The Batman 2 finally moving along, hopefully to start filming in 2026. If the sequel starts filming early next year, it could still be wrapped in time to allow Matt Reeves over a year for post-production to make the October 2027 date.

For now, things aren't looking the most promising for either of the new Dark Knight movies, making it hard to tell which will be released next. Warner Bros. has confirmed Batman will appear in seven upcoming movies and shows, so even if the two blockbusters take some time, there will be new content to tide fans over.

Clayface

The DCU will take its first trip to Gotham next year in Clayface, which will be released on September 11, 2026 from Speak No Evil director James Watkins and Doctor Sleep scribe Mike Flanagan. The low-budget DCU horror has been touted for its impressive script, and production is set to begin this year.

Details surrounding Clayface remain scarce, but one has to wonder if Batman could make an appearance. This would mark a major step as it would require casting an actor to play the role for the whole DCU, which is something DC Studios may not be looking to commit to until The Brave and the Bold.

To summarize the convoluted mess that is Batman's theatrical future: For now, The Batman 2 will be the character's next theatrical outing which is still scheduled for release on October 1, 2027 and be directed by Matt Reeves.

Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan are all reportedly set to return for Part 2 (read more about its potential cast).