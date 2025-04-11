It has been a long wait for The Batman 2, and, according to a pair of Warner Bros. (WB) executives, the upcoming DC sequel is still not ready.

Matt Reeves' second Batman film was initially supposed to be released in October 2025; however, it was eventually punted to 2026 and then again to 2027, as development on the movie has hit a few snags.

The last fans heard officially about The Batman - Part II, it was reportedly set to start filming by the end of the year, but even that has now been put into question.

Warner Bros.

Speaking as a part of a new interview with Deadline, Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairman/CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy offered a disappointing update on where The Batman 2 sits in development.

According to the pair of executives, the film is not ready yet, and a script is still not locked in. "[Matt Reeves] is a writer/directing auteur in his own right," the two disclosed, revealing that the movie will "come when he's written his best Batman script and is ready:"

"We’re not in the weeds on the 'Batman' stuff. It’s really James [Gunn] and Peter Safran who run DC. We have a bit of other collaboration with Matt Reeves, but Peter and James know he is a writer/directing auteur in his own right, and that it will come when he’s written his best 'Batman' script and is ready."

This comes after months of work being done on the script, with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn telling fans in a December 2024 post on Threads that "Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write:"

"Sure. Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Insiders have claimed that a working script has been passed around to some of the cast, but that has not been confirmed by anyone actually working on the movie.

In a February 2025 MegaCon event (as transcribed by Screen Rant), star Andy Serkis said he had been "told...the story" for the Batman sequel but had yet to see a whole script surface.

What Is Going On With the Batman 2 Script?

Warner Bros.

After more than three years since the movie was first announced, it may be confusing to somehow The Batman 2 still lacks a script.

It looks as though Reeves has actively been working on the film for months and has at least a working idea for the sequel's direction (as described by Andy Serkis).

There has been speculation that extenuating circumstances in Reeves' life have perhaps led to a slight delay in development. Still, the Batman director remains confident that he will make the movie happen.

At the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Reeves was asked about the movie, and he reassured fans that the DC sequel will be "shooting this year," which would set it up perfectly for its 2027 release date:

"I can tell you that we're going to be shooting this year and that we're excited about it. I can't really tell you anything about it."

Star Robert Pattinson corroborated those reports as well, divulging that he is set to film the movie starting after his ongoing work on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey:

"I’m going to shoot it after 'The Odyssey,' at the end of the year. I only have a vague idea of the script."

More recently, though, that plan has come into question. According to reporting from early April, the Bruce Wayne actor is in talks to play a significant role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3, another project seemingly set to start shooting by the end of the year.

If that is the case, some have wondered if The Batman 2 will get pushed again or potentially not happen at all. There is a chance Pattinson could make it all work, but it adds yet another wrinkle to this already up-and-down saga surrounding the second Reeves Batman film.