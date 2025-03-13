DC Studios Boss Confirms What We All Suspected About The Batman 2

One DC Studios boss recently reassured fans by confirming what many had suspected about The Batman 2.

The Batman 2 (aka The Batman - Part 2) is the next DC-based project from renowned filmmaker Matt Reeves, yet again starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

In development, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows for the sequel, as work on the movie seemed to stall toward the middle of 2024. This concerned fans, as, as of March 2025, it will have already been three years since the first film, while DC Studios' separate Batman plans loom over the sub-franchise.

DC Boss Reaffirms The Batman 2 Suspicions

Despite its lengthy writing process and several release delays, the plan remains the same for Robert Pattinson's The Batman 2, according to DC Studios boss Peter Safran.

In a conversation with The Nerds of Color, Safran revealed that, as many had suspected, The Batman franchise is still being planned as a trilogy, and The Batman 2 will not be Pattinson's last movie in the suit:

"The only thing that's [Elseworlds] is… [Matt Reeves'] world. His crime saga that he’s telling. 'The Batman' trilogy, 'The Penguin' series. That’s what’s in that lane."

Safran reiterated this sentiment as work on other Batman-related projects began to pick up steam at DC Studios in recent months.

This includes the recently announced Clayface horror movie from fan-favorite horror writer Mike Flanagan, as well as ongoing development on the DCU's own take on the Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold.

"[The Batman is] still under DC Studios," the DCU co-CEO disclosed, but it takes place in a separate universe, and that is okay. According to Safran, The Batman works with its Elseworlds branding, while it has been "important" that other projects, like Clayface, are "part of the DCU:"

"So still under DC Studios. Still under us. We have an incredible relationship with Matt. But those are the only things. It was important that 'Clayface' be part of the DCU. It’s an origin story for, you know, a classic Batman villain."

What Is Next For The Batman Franchise?

Even though fans have been worried about the future of The Batman franchise, it seems that (at least for now), the Elseworlds series is still on track for its original plan.

These comments from Peter Safran are in line with what Matt Reeves has been saying about The Batman 2 for months.

Speaking to Collider in September 2024, Reeves noted the trilogy was "still the plan," and The Batman world was still "sticking very closely to the path [he] envisioned" from the start:

Yes, that is still the plan," Reeves said, confidently. "I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned."

This comes despite news that The Batman - Part 2 had been delayed from its October 2026 date to October 2027. This specific push was the second 12-month delay the movie has suffered in recent years, with the first being a result of reshuffling following the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes.

According to all reports, work on The Batman 2 had slowed a bit in 2024, with Reeves writing the script at a somewhat protracted pace compared to what some had expected. However, that hiccup seems to be in the rearview.

In December, Reeves told Variety he was "finishing" the script at that moment, likely meaning writing was finished in early 2025:

"Yeah, we’re finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year."

This means that, as mentioned by Reeves, the movie will likely finally get in front of cameras later in 2025, shoot for much of next year, and be ready for its 2027 release (read more about why The Batman 2 is taking so long here).

From there, a third film will likely happen a bit quicker, as Reeves now sees a little more clearly where they are going beyond the upcoming sequel.

On top of that, fans may also get another season of the hit HBO Penguin spin-off series in the meant time, although HBO remains non-commital on that front.

There have also been conversations about potential additional TV series set in The Batman world to fill out Reeves' super-powered universe, but nothing has been officially announced.

The Batman 2 is expected to soar into theaters on October 1, 2027.