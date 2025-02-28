The Penguin Season 2 Gets Disappointing Update From DC Execs

With big DCU news, also came big disappointment for the prospects of Colin Farrell's The Penguin getting a Season 2.

DC Studios co-CEOs held a recent press event, discussing the upcoming slate of DC projects, including three new animated series. However, not all of the news was positive, with several previously announced projects seemingly in a state of limbo.

Following its incredible reception on HBO last year, many fans are expecting a Season 2 of The Penguin, but official plans remain elusive.

The Penguin Season 2 May Not Happen

In the Variety article, jam-packed with delicious DC updates, Peter Safran was asked about The Penguin Season 2.

Simply, put he doesn't know, as there are "a lot of moving pieces" and that includes Oz Cobb himself, Colin Farrell:

"We don’t know. There are a lot of moving pieces — probably most important Colin himself."

If there were to be a second season of The Penguin it was also more than likely release after The Batman: Part II, which is slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Farrell, who just won a SAG Award for his role as Oz in The Penguin Season 1, is open to a potential Season 2 (via The Wrap) if they "all felt compelled to continue to explore the character of Oz in that way:"

"I go off [of] and agree with what [executive producers] Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc have said, which is, if they came up with an idea for a second season that was really strong, and we all felt compelled to continue to explore the character of Oz in that way, then for sure."

Also at the SAG Awards, co-star Cristin Milioti told Deadline, how she would love to team up with Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman in The Batman: Part II or The Penguin Season 2:

"I would love that. I love her and I think we could really get into some real shit...I think we would have a great time."

Based on the recent comments from cast members, it seems like they're on board for continuing the story, it's just about creating that narrative.

The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc previously told The Direct, "We need to feel like we can top ourselves," in order to do a Season 2:

"I mean, we put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there's something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters, even if they're terrible people."

It's also noteworthy that Safran and Gunn confirmed that The Batman architect Matt Reeves has yet to turn in a completed script for Part II. However, all signs point to the events of The Batman and The Penguin colliding in a major way when Part II eventually releases.

What Would Happen In The Penguin Season 2?

A potential The Penguin Season 2 could see Oz Cobb fully embracing his role as Gotham's crime kingpin, facing new threats from rival gangs, corrupt politicians, and The Riddler's remaining followers, who view him as a symbol of the city’s deep-seated corruption.

With Batman's presence uncertain after Part II, Oz might have to navigate an increasingly dangerous Gotham on his own, possibly forming uneasy alliances or fending off new power players like Scarecrow or Hush.

Season 2 could even explore the psychological toll of his rise to power, questioning whether he becomes an untouchable criminal mastermind or if his empire begins to crumble under the weight of his own ambition.

The Batman: Part II is supposed to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.