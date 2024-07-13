Robert Pattinson's Next Batman Chapter Gets Official Release Announcement

2024 is set to re-introduce Robert Pattinson's side of the DC Universe, pushing forward The Batman story into its next chapter.

Matt Reeves created a new franchise within Warner Bros. and DC in 2022, recasting Bruce Wayne yet again in The Batman.

Now deemed an Elseworlds universe by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, The Batman's next chapter has an official release update.

What's Next for Robert Pattinson's Batman Franchise

The next chapter in The Batman saga, The Penguin, picks up one week after the events of the 2022 film, following Oswald Cobblepot's (Colin Farrell) rise in Gotham's criminal underworld after the death of crime boss Carmine Falcone.

Principal photography for the series, which began on March 1, 2023 in New York City, faced multiple delays, resulting in production pauses until November. With filming having completed earlier this year, fans are excited to tune in this September.

The most recent teaser, which was the second official teaser, showcased Cobblepot's transition from behind bars to being back on the streets, thrust in the middle of a power struggle with the remaining Faclone family. One of these members is Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, who isn't going to sit idly by and watch her relatives take what's rightfully hers.

This same teaser announced that the show will premiere on Max in September.

But that's not the only upcoming chapter of Matt Reeves' DC universe with a confirmed release date...

The Batman Part 2

Marking the return of Robert Pattinson, The Batman - Part II was delayed from October 3, 2025 to October 2, 2026 due to the domino effect created by the writers' and actors' strikes.

Filming was initially set for November 2023 but postponed to March 2024. Progress continues, with Greig Frasier confirmed as cinematographer and DC Studios prioritizing the project.

Gunn previously shared that The Batman 2 is "coming out as early as it possibly can" and that the studio will give director Matt Reeves the proper time to "make it as great as possible."

While the plot for The Batman - Part II remains unclear, it is expected to include a large cast and more focus on Bruce Wayne's public millionaire persona, embraced more fully by Robert Pattinson's character.

Potential villains like Clayface could influence Wayne's and Batman's lives, while the imprisoned Joker and Riddler might still play roles in the story. Additionally, the Penguin's underground connections could become significant, possibly involving the Court of Owls.

The Batman Part 3

Eventually, the expectation is for Reeves and Pattinson to complete a full trilogy of The Batman saga.

When The Batman was first announced in 2019 with Pattinson attached, Deadline called it "trilogy of films" focused on the caped crusader. While tectonic plates have shifted at Warner Bros. and DC following this initial report, this is still believed to be the plan.

Pattinson confirmed his desire to make The Batman Part 3 and complete a trilogy. He told Empire that he "would love to do it" and already has an idea "or where Bruce’s psychology would grow:"

"I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies. I would love to do it."

Gotham PD Series (Potentially Cancelled)

It seems up in the air whether the Gotham PD series will ever happen within The Batman universe.

Reeves initially suggested that the planned Gotham PD series had transformed into the Arkham Asylum show, a project that is no longer moving forward at Max as of July 2024.

However, a source with inside information clarified to Variety in 2022 that the Arkham Asylum project is separate from the Gotham PD series, indicating that they were being developed independently from each other. However, it's unclear if that's still the case two years later.

Many fans of The Batman would welcome the idea of a series starring Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez.

