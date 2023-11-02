Robert Pattinson's Next Batman Chapter Gets Disappointing Release Update (Official)

The Penguin series, which is set to be the next story told in Robert Pattinson's The Batman universe, was recently given a discouraging release update.

Matt Reeves' The Batman universe will soon be expanding in a major way when its first spin-off project, The Penguin, is released on Max.

The series will see the return of Colin Farrell in the titular role, but production was previously halted due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that recently ended.

This pause caused fans to worry about the series getting delayed, especially considering production hasn't yet resumed due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike still ongoing.

According to Decider's Meghan O'Keefe via X (formerly known as Twitter), The Penguin is now set to be released on Max sometime in Fall 2024.

It was also revealed that the show was initially set to be released in Spring 2024, but due to the strikes halting production, The Penguin's release date was pushed back.

A first look at the upcoming series was already released, showcasing Colin Farrell in his return as Penguin while also marketing the upcoming project as "The next chapter in [Robert Pattinson's] The Batman saga."

How The Penguin's Delay Will Benefit the Show

It may be a little disappointing to fans that they will have to wait longer than previously expected to see The Penguin, but ultimately the show will likely benefit from coming out a little later.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is expected to end sometime soon, and many are expecting halted projects to resume production at the beginning of 2024.

That being said, if Warner Bros. wanted to, it could force the hand of The Penguin's cast and crew to rush through the rest of filming and post-production so that the show could be released as early as possible.

If that had happened, the R-rated final product wouldn't have been treated with as much care and wouldn't have had the time to be properly polished up before coming out.

It is especially important for The Penguin to be cared for as much as it can considering Warner Bros. is trying to build its own DC Elseworlds universe within the world of Robert Pattinson's character.

However, seeing as how it has now been pushed back by around six months, that only gives everyone more time to make The Penguin as good as it can possibly be. After all, with the massive praise Robert Pattinson's The Batman received, expectations are high for the streaming spin-off to meet the same standards.

The Penguin is expected to be released on Max sometime in Fall 2024.