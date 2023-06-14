Warner Bros. Shuts Down Robert Pattinson's Batman Spin-off Show Production

Warner Bros. shut down production on one of Robert Pattinson's The Batman spin-offs due to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike (WGA).

Matt Reeves' "Batman Crime Saga" is set to continue with his first DC spin-off, The Penguin, following the story of Colin Farrell's Oz as he becomes the iconic crime boss the Penguin.

No official release timing for the series has been made public, but it is expected to hit Max sometime in 2024.

The project has been filming since early March in New York City, with glimpses of Farrell's DC crime boss and Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone making their way online.

The Penguin Put on Ice

DC

According to a new report from Deadline, production on Warner Bros'. The Penguin series was shut down indefinitely because of the Hollywood writer's strike.

The shutdown comes as picketers have halted shooting for the DC streaming show on multiple occasions.

Production will start back up on the project upon the end of the ongoing job action.

How the Shut Down Will Impact The Penguin

While shutting down production on a TV series or movie is never a good thing, it might not be that bad in the case of The Penguin.

No official release timing has been publicly released by Warner Bros. or DC, so it is not as though a possible delay caused by this shutdown would have fans up in arms as if they knew exactly when it was supposed to hit Max before production was halted.

Plus, given that the Robert Pattinson Batman spinoff was more than three months into filming by the time it was ultimately put on hold, there is likely not too much more for the team to shoot.

As a comparison, something like Loki Season 2 (another super-powered streaming series) took five months to shoot. So when The Penguin does eventually resume production, there could be just a few more weeks of cameras rolling before shooting has wrapped.

And with The Batman Part II not coming until late 2025, it's not as though the DC series needs to rush in order to get out in front of Matt Reeves' big-screen sequel.

The Penguin is expected to release sometime in 2024, but given the uncertainty surrounding the writers' strike, that timing could be pushed.