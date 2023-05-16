Warner Bros. Halts Production on Robert Pattinson’s Batman Spin-off Show

Production on Matt Reeves' Max streaming series The Penguin, a spin-off of The Batman, has come to a halt thanks to the ongoing Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The Penguin Production Halted

WGA picketers were responsible for the halting of production on Robert Pattinson's The Batman spin-off The Penguin on Tuesday, as the Warner Bros. Discovery project was set to continue filming in Westchester, New York.

Deadline reported the production shutdown, noting that filming was going to be shut down for the day after Teamsters and local guilds refused to cross the picket line.

Writers reacted to the production shutdown on Twitter, hurling DC-infused quips on Twitter like "Breaking news: we have spoken Truth to Penguin:"

"Breaking news: we have spoken Truth to Penguin The WGA Dawn Patrol has shut Penguin down for the day. No more folks needed in Sleepy Hollow. WGA Strong"

This comes as a number of super-powered projects have been shuttered in recent days because of the job action, including Marvel Studios' Wonder Man (currently filming in Hollywood) and Daredevil: Born Again.

