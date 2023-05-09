Production on one MCU Phase 5 project ended early for the day due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Marvel has seen a fair bit of casualty from the WGA strike, notably with the indefinite halting of Blade and picketing outside production for Wonder Man.

Given the strike, Marvel's writers are unable to add to their projects, which could impact future movies and shows from Captain America: New World Order to Deadpool 3.

Phase 5 Show Suspended Early Because of Strike

Marvel

According to Deadline, Daredevil: Born Again closed its production on May 8 around 1:00 p.m. in Long Island, New York, without filming anything due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Deadline reported that WGA East tweeted "WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket ... but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line:"

"WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they’re supposed to be filming 'Daredevil,' but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line."

Warren Leight, a showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again who is also a WGA picket captain, tweeted that "Daredevil has called their day in response to a #WGASTRONG picket," as Deadline reported:

"Looks like we’re done for the day at Silvercup East as 'Daredevil' has called their day in response to a #WGASTRONG picket with line help from @SAGAFTRA and #Local802."

Based on Deadline's reporting, production will resume on Tuesday, May 9.

Is This An Ominous Sign for Daredevil?

With the ongoing efforts of the WGA for fair wages and communication about AI utilization, and no active negotiation response from studios, it seems the strike will be continuing for the time being.

As such, it is unlikely that this will be the only time picketing impacts filming for Daredevil: Born Again as it continues filming in New York City.

The idea of these protests is seemingly to not only disrupt the writer's rooms by not showing up to write but also to disrupt and halt filming, putting a noticeable wrench in studios' work.

If May 8's lack of progress on Daredevil: Born Again is any indicator, the protests are making an impact on studios, in at least some sense.

Daredevil: Born Again has no set release date as of now, but when it does premiere it will be on Disney+.