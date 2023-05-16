Disney Stops Production on Another Marvel Studios Show

Another MCU Disney+ show stalled filming due to the WGA writers' strike.

The movement started on May 2 and is still going strong as the organization continues to fight for its members to receive fair wages and additional benefits, particularly in relation to streaming projects.

While there have been many picket lines affecting Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, so far, only one shut down because of it.

The honor went to Daredevil: Born Again, which was in production on Long Island, New York, on May 8 when filming got temporarily halted.

Wonder Man Shuts Down Production

Marvel

The WGA Writers Strike is officially affecting a second Marvel Studios show set to premiere on Disney+.

According to Below the Line, Disney was forced to shut down production on Wonder Man for a week. It's unclear if that is in reference to this upcoming week or the week of May 8.

Wonder Man's production in Los Angeles was already contending with the picket lines for a couple of weeks before this more notable shutdown occurred.

On top of Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man, pre-production for Blade was also shut down earlier in the month due to the strike.

The Writers Strike Gets One Step Closer

While the cause of the WGA Writers Strike is a just one, this will sadly only be the beginning of its effects on the MCU.

Other shows projects that are still filming, such as Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Captain America: New World Order, are likely to follow suit at some point.

Then others that are nearing production themselves, like Thunderbolts and Deadpool 3, will almost certainly follow the same path as Blade.

This will cause a domino effect, leading to substantial delays in the MCU. Perhaps fans can expect their first glimpse into what that might look like if or when Marvel Studios hosts its SDCC panel this summer.

At least the studio is sitting on projects like Ironheart and Echo that they can theoretically drop in the meantime.

Wonder Man is expected to release on Disney+ sometime in 2024 or 2025.