Disney Stops Production on Major MCU Phase 5 Show

After multiple setbacks due to Hollywood's ongoing writers' strike, production was shut down on a major MCU Phase 5 Disney+ show.

The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2 in pursuit of higher pay and a variety of other guarantees, with no end yet in sight.

The impact of this action is already being felt in Hollywood with delays to many upcoming MCU movies and even a halt to the development of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 in solidarity with the striking writers.

So far, three MCU projects have already shut down or delayed production, those being Thunderbolts, Wonder Man, and Blade.

Disney+'s Daredevil Shuts Down Filming

According to a report from Deadline, after already pausing production once in May and even again on June 12 due to the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike, Daredevil: Born Again has completely halted production in New York.

The Phase 5 Disney+ show will not resume production until after the WGA strike concludes, although it's unclear exactly when that will happen.

The strike has now been ongoing for over a month, having begun on May 2 with no end yet in sight. The last WGA strike lasted for three months, beginning in November 2007 and not ending until February 2008.

Disney+'s Daredevil has been the subject of routine picketing from New York-based writers as of late, leading to the two production suspensions.

The official Phase 5 slate currently has Daredevil: Born Again set to premiere in Spring 2024 after filming until December this year in a historically-long production for Marvel Studios

