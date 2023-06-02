Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 Development Gets Halted, Reveals Star

Development on Tom Holland's next Spider-Man movie has been halted thanks to the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.

Spider-Man 4 is confirmed to be in development with the hero getting back to his "grounded" roots following the Multiversal shenanigans of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige recently mentioned that the story had been completed for the project and that writers were "just putting pen to paper" on a script for the sequel.

However, the work was seemingly brought to a halt, as Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal revealed Spider-Man 4 was taking a break amid the ongoing writers' strike.

Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4 Pause

Marvel

Speaking to Variety, Tom Holland confirmed that development on Spider-Man 4 has been halted because of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Holland noted that they "have been having meetings" about the project, but they are putting those "on pause in solidarity with the writers:"

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers.There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

With no end in sight for the WGA strike, this could mean Spider-Man 4 talks between the star, Sony Pictures, and Marvel Studios are put on ice for quite some time.

Right now, Spider-Man 4 has no currently announced release date, but wherever the studios were planning on putting it will likely get pushed as these conversations get moved further and further out.

A past rumor mentioned a July 12, 2024 release for the wall-crawling was being eyed; however, that seems unlikely now due to the delay in development (and its incredibly close proximity to Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts).

As it stands, a 2024 release date feels highly unlikely for Tom Holland's next web-headed blockbuster.

With a couple of empty release dates in 2025 for the MCU, perhaps Spider-Man 4 slots into one of those.

While the studios might try to get the film out for the currently-empty July 26, 2025 slot, it seems more likely (with the WGA delay) that it ends up coming later that year on November 7th, 2025.

But for now, like much of Hollywood, all Tom Holland and the Spider-Man 4 team can do is wait until the writers' labor dispute is resolved.