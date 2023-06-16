Sony might have just revealed when Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 will release.

With coming on two years passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Holland's Peter Parker as he begins his new era as a street-level hero after the game-changing ending of his last outing.

Sony and Marvel Studios are working to bring the MCU's Spider-Man back to screens with Spider-Man 4 confirmed to be on the way, even if development did recently hit a roadblock due to the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Details about when Spider-Man 4 will release have come rather sparingly, with one report pointing to a planned July 2024 theatrical debut, but that can now almost certainly be ruled out as false.

According to a new report from Deadline, Sony has set release dates for two untitled Marvel movies to release on November 8, 2024, and June 27, 2025.

Variety recently revealed Sony was eyeing an October 2024 date for Venom 3, making it very likely the symbiote flick will take the November 2024 date.

With Spider-Man 4 now in the works at Sony and Marvel Studios - although development was recently put on hold - it's very likely the Tom Holland movie will take the June 27, 2025, release date.

Following recent shifts to the MCU calendar, this could see Spider-Man 4 release between May 2025's Fantastic Four and May 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

While November 2024 is likely a lock for Venom 3, the June 2025 date could still go to one of the movies in Sony's Spider-Man Universe of disappointing spin-offs, as opposed to Spider-Man 4.

Bad Bunny's El Muerto is currently dated for January 12, 2024, but as production has shown no sign of movement, that will probably be looking for a new date.

Although the studio could fill the slot with one of its many other spin-offs, as rumors have pointed to Spider-Man 4 releasing before Avengers 5 - which hits in May 2026 - it seems likely Holland's Peter Parker could be back on June 27, 2025.

Why the Long Wait for Spider-Man 4

Between 2023's Across the Spider-Verse and 2024's Beyond the Spider-Verse, theaters are already covered for Spider-Man content for this year and the next. So, saving Spider-Man 4 until Summer 2025 only makes sense to spread out the theatrical presence of Marvel's infamous wall-crawler.

As Tom Holland has already hyped up Spider-Man 4's story as "looking pretty good" with "some stuff going on" that he's "excited about," one can only imagine work is reasonably far along. The sequel is seemingly at the scripting stage for now, but that won't be able to resume until the WGA strike ends.

With one Spider-Man trilogy coming to an end, two animated Spider-Verse sequels releasing, and Holland taking a break from acting, the three-and-a-half-year gap between No Way Home and the potential Spider-Man 4 date may have been in the best interests of everybody involved.

Funnily enough, this will actually be the longest gap between live-action Spider-Man movies in over a decade since the five-year wait between 2007's Spider-Man 3 and 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. Although this gap ought to help create a distinction between the Homecoming trilogy and whatever comes next.

With Spider-Man 4 set to be a street-level story, there were rumors the blockbuster may tie into the aftermath of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again and potentially feature Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

If that rumor does pull through, Sony likely won't be able to release Spider-Man 4 until after Daredevil finishes its 18-episode run on Disney+. But when exactly that will be just became a lot harder to tell after Marvel Studios shut down filming on Born Again until after the WGA strike ends.

Sony has yet to officially confirm which movies will release on the untitled November 8, 2024, and June 27, 2025 dates. But for now, Venom 3 and Spider-Man 4, respectively, are the best guesses to grab the two slots.