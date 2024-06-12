Spider-Man 4 Release: When Will Tom Holland's Sequel Come Out?

Following Tom Holland's recent comments on the upcoming Spider-Man 4 project, the vital question remains when it will be released in theaters.

The second live-action star to complete a full Spider-Man trilogy, Holland recently spoke about the early stages of Spider-Man 4.

He mentioned to Deadline that he feels there's "a legacy to protect" following Spider-Man: No Way Home and that this is "the first time in this process that [he's] been part of the creative so early."

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have not confirmed anything beyond this brief confirmation about the pre-production process for the next Spider-Man film.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of hints and context clues to pin down when Spider-Man 4 could hit theaters.

When Will Spider-Man 4 Hit Theaters?

Marvel Studios

Rumors have spiraled related to when Spider-Man 4 will begin production. Insider Jeff Sneider reported that shooting will begin in September or October this year, with Zendaya returning in some capacity as MJ.

While Zendaya has nothing officially lined up (Euphoria Season 3 may never happen), Tom Holland is about to star in Romeo & Juliet on London’s West End stage.

However, it was recently announced that the show would be heading to Broadway following its 12-week run through August in London. Depending on how long it plays on Broadway, that could delay the start date of Spider-Man 4's filming.

Regardless of when it starts shooting, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios can begin to plan when the Spidey sequel will be released in theaters.

In the 2020s, it has become more common for a studio to plant its flag on a certain date, even if it gets delayed and switched around later.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez claims Spider-Man 4 will be released before Avengers 5, which is set to open on May 1, 2026.

In addition, Perez said Marvel Studios and Sony want the movie out "sooner rather than later" but after Daredevil: Born Again, which is expected to release sometime in 2025.

Analyzing past production schedules offers some insights. Homecoming was filmed in 104 days from June 20 to October 2, 2016, while Far From Home took 106 days from July 2 to October 16, 2018.

Although, the production of No Way Home faced delays due to COVID-19. If production for Spider-Man 4 begins in the September to October range, the filming period could extend to late December to mid-February.

Following previous timelines, with Homecoming and Far From Home wrapping in October and releasing the following July (a nine-month gap), a late 2025 release for Spider-Man 4 seems plausible.

However, the release timing might be influenced by the premiere of Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2025 to avoid overlapping Spider-Man content.

A more likely scenario is for Spider-Man 4 to hit theaters in early 2026, just before the premiere of Avengers 5.

Disney currently holds a release date of February 13, 2026 for an untitled Marvel movie. While Disney does not set release dates for MCU Spider-Man movies, Sony does this as the distributor, the two companies could agree on a placeholder date.

What Will Spider-Man 4 Be About?

Zendaya returning for the next Spider-Man film is a red flag for many fans following the heart-breaking ending of No Way Home.

With Peter alone as Spider-Man, many fans believe this is the perfect time for the most grounded MCU Spidey flick to date.

That said, MJ's return immediately addresses the reverse spell that Doctor Strange cast in No Way Home, forcing everyone to forget who Peter Parker was and is.

This also opens up the idea of this film still being set during the Multiverse Saga, with the potential for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return once again after the third MCU Spidey film earned a whopping $1.9 billion at the box office.

There is some hope for those wanting a ground NYC Spider-Man story, especially if it can tie into Daredevil: Born Again, where Wilson Fisk/Kingpin will become Mayor.

A true Daredevil tie-in on the streets of Manhattan could open up many possibilities from the comic books of storylines we've never seen on the big screen.

Regardless, this story could go in thousands of different directions, but fans should rest easy knowing Holland was involved early on. Over the years, he has proven that he cares deeply about doing right by the character.

Spider-Man 4 is expected to release in 2026.

Catch up on other Spider-Man news on The Direct:

Spider-Man 4: Jacob Batalon Addresses Ned's Potential Return (Exclusive)

Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire Gets Disappointing Update From Director

Invincible Season 2 Finale's Spider-Man Cameo Explained by Showrunner (Exclusive)

Beyond the Spider-Verse Gets Exciting Release Tease: When Will it Come Out?