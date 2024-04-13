One of the creatives supposedly working on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse teased when fans can expect the web-slinging sequel to be released.

The latest animated Spider-Man film from Sony Pictures was originally slated to hit theaters in March 2024, serving as the second of a two-part conclusion to the Spider-Verse trilogy after last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

However, Beyond the Spider-Verse was eventually delayed indefinitely with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller admitting to fans it would come out "when it’s ready" (via Digital Spy).

Spider-Verse 3 Release Window Teased

Fans may have gotten their first indication of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's new release date thanks to a video posted on TikTok.

Musician D4VD (aka David Anthony Burke) shocked web-heads around the world with a recent post on the short-form video platform, seemingly insinuating Spider-Verse 3 was going to come to theaters sometime in 2025.

Replying to a fan who enjoyed the upbeat nature of D4VD's recent song "Feel It," written for Amazon Prime Video's Invincible series, the singer-songwriter, said "I can only make one happy song a year" which was paired with the caption, "See you next year when Spider-Man comes out:"

It is unclear what Spider-Man project the "Feel It" musician would be talking about, but this is not the only time the artist has hinted that he is going to be involved in the next Spider-Verse movie.

As spotted by Reddit user JuggerClutch, Burke - while on a Twitch live stream on his personal channel - told an inquiring fan asking if he would be working any more TV or movie projects, "I got news for you buddy. Beyond the Spider-Verse. That’s all I‘m gonna say."

It would not be a stretch for an artist like D4VD to be involved in making music for a Spider-Verse film. Artists like Post Malone, ASAP Rocky, and so many more have appeared on the soundtracks for the first two films, making D4VD feel like a natural fit for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Given these teases, it feels like fans now know the first artist who will be featured on the Spider-Verse 3 soundtrack.

As for whether his claims of the film coming next year hold any legitimacy remains to be seen.

When Will Beyond the Spider-Verse Be Released?

At the time of writing, there is no publicly listed release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Since taking the film off the slate, both Sony Pictures and the filmmakers behind the franchise have played coy on when Spider-Verse 3 will hit theater screens.

Last fans heard the creative team was "knee-deep in" work on the threequel, hoping to bring a "very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy."

However, if D4VD is to be believed, fans may not be waiting all that long for news on the film, with an expected 2025 release date being teased by the musician.

Sony Pictures still has a slot open on the calendar for an unannounced Sony/Marvel universe film on June 27, 2025.

While many had assumed that would be for the yet-to-be-announced Spider-Man 4 movie starring Tom Holland, who is to say that is not where Spider-Verse 3 will slot in?

Spider-Verse 2 (Across the Spider-Verse) debuted in a similar June slot in 2023, so the precedent has been set if Sony wishes to continue.

Things could move around, but as long as that date remains empty for the studio, fans should not count out Beyond the Spider-Verse for a Summer 2025 release.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has no listed release date.

