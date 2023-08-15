Spider-Verse 3 Gets Official Release Update Following Delay

Ever since Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was taken off of Sony’s release calendar, fans have been pondering when the threequel will come out, and now, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller offered an update.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a genuine smash hit in a year when many other movies flopped. Ever since the film’s June release and significant cliffhanger, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see how the story will resolve itself.

The follow-up, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was originally slated to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024. This is no longer the case, and the movie has been delayed indefinitely.

When Will Spider-Verse 3 Release?

Marvel

Speaking to Digital Spy, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, executive producers on Sony Pictures’ Spider-Verse franchise, spoke on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’s indefinite delay. Simply put, in the words of the producers, the movie will be out “when it’s ready.”

Lord expanded on that remark, assuring that the crew is “hard at work” on the film:

“Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we’re already hard at work on it, and we’ll take the time it takes to make it great,”

Miller also added that the team will put the effort in to ensure that Spider-Verse 3 is a “satisfying conclusion” to the trilogy:

“What we’re trying to accomplish with the film is have it be the most satisfying conclusion to the story that it can be, and take it to places that you haven’t been before. And make you laugh and cry, and cheer and think,”

Beyond the Spider-Verse's Long Road to Theaters

Clearly, it’s going to be a while before audiences can sit themselves down at their local cinema and catch the Spider-Verse trilogy capper.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes still ongoing, most Hollywood productions have shut down. And since Beyond the Spider-Verse employs A-list talent for voice acting duties, no recording can be done until the strikes are over. Additionally, none of the movie’s cast have begun supplying their lines yet.

In fact, Spider-Verse 3 reportedly isn’t as far along in its production process as some may have thought. Regardless of the Hollywood strikes, its original March 2024 date seemed incredibly unlikely and perhaps quite optimistic on Sony’s part.

Realistically, fans could be looking at a possible release date for Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2025 or even farther out. This might seem unfortunate to some, but viewers can likely rest assured that the end result will be the best that it can possibly be.